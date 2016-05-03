16 standout Android apps with fingerprint support

Typing a password into your smartphone is, like, so 2014.

With support for fingerprint sensors becoming a native part of Android as of the Marshmallow release -- and fingerprint sensors rapidly becoming standard fare in flagship phones as a result -- it's easy to get spoiled by the ease of unlocking something with a touch of your finger.

The best part? That convenience doesn't have to be limited to your lock screen. The beauty of fingerprint support now being a native element of Android is that it's simple for developers to bring it into their own apps. And once you get used to skipping over a sign-in screen simply by pressing your fingie to your phone, well, it's hard to go back.

There's just one problem: Even though developers have slowly but surely been getting on-board with fingerprint support in the months since Marshmallow's release, it isn't always easy to find apps that offer the function. (Hey, Google, could we get a searchable flag for that in the Play Store?) So since I'm constantly keeping my eyes open for appendage-ready options to use on my own phone, I thought I'd put together a list of some of the better fingerprint-friendly titles I've found.

Now, mind you, this isn't a comprehensive list. It's a selective one, featuring apps with fingerprint support that actually strike me as being useful and generally decent in quality.

So crack those knuckles and get those frisky phalanges ready. Here we go: