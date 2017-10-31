How-To

Bonus downloads: How to make color-coded thematic maps in R

Follow along with our R language mapping tutorial after downloading these bonus files

Executive Editor, Data & Analytics, Computerworld

Register for free with our Insider program and get some downloads to go along with our story, "Create maps in R in 10 (fairly) easy steps."

Included in the zipped download:

  • An R script with step-by-step explanations as comments, so you can easily follow along with this tutorial

And sample data in the data subdirectory:

  • A zipped shapefile from the U.S. Census Bureau of U.S. states and counties
  • File of cleaned 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary results
  • Original file of 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary results from the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office
  • File of South Carolina counties and percent of adult population with a 4-year college degree or higher
  • File of 2016 Republican primary results in South Carolina

