Bonus downloads: How to make color-coded thematic maps in R

Register for free with our Insider program and get some downloads to go along with our story, "Create maps in R in 10 (fairly) easy steps."

Included in the zipped download:

An R script with step-by-step explanations as comments, so you can easily follow along with this tutorial

And sample data in the data subdirectory:

A zipped shapefile from the U.S. Census Bureau of U.S. states and counties

File of cleaned 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary results

Original file of 2016 New Hampshire Democratic primary results from the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office

File of South Carolina counties and percent of adult population with a 4-year college degree or higher

File of 2016 Republican primary results in South Carolina