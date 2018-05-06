The evolution of the Macintosh (and the iMac)

Apple announced a special sneak peak of the new iMac Pro at WWDC 2017. Dubbed the most powerful Mac ever, it features 8-, 10-, and 18-core Xeon processor configurations, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, up to 42MB cache, and Radeon Pro Vega graphics with 11 teraflops single precision, 22 teraflops half precision, and 8GB or 16GB High Bandwidth Memory with 400 GB/s memory bandwidth. It includes up to 128GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC memory in replace of SDRAM. Users can also choose up to 4TB SSD with 3GB/s throughput. This model includes Thunderbolt 3 ports that can control up to 44 million pixels and a 10Gb Ethernet port. Its 14.7 million pixel Retina 5K display has been updated with 500 nits of brightness (43% brighter) and P3 color gamut for support for over a billion colors. To compensate for all those powerful specs, it has a redesigned thermal architecture for 75% more airflow. It features enhanced stereo speakers for better frequency response, richer bass, and more volume. And let’s address the elephant in the room: the iMac Pro comes in a new color -- a gorgeous space gray -- with matching accessories of course. A new Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad also gives users a new choice over the standard Magic Keyboard. It starts at a whopping $4,999 and went on sale in mid-December. But prices can climb quickly into the five-digit range. (Check out our Mingis on Tech episode devoted to the iMac Pro.)