The evolution of macOS (and Mac OS X)

On March 24, 2001, Apple released the first version of its Mac OS X operating system, noteworthy for its UNIX architecture.

OS X (now macOS) has been known over the years for its simplicity, aesthetic interface, advanced technologies, applications, security and accessibility options. From the Finder to Spotlight, the Dock to iCloud, the operating system has been integrated into Apple's hardware, as well as iOS devices, so users can easily work and navigate. (And as of Big Sur, it works on Apple Silicon.)

OS X/macOS has become a brand identity for both Apple and its Mac lineup and has broadly evolved over the years, even taking some of its shape from Apple's later launch of iOS, its mobile operating system.

Here's a look at the progression of OS X from its debut in 2001 to the current version (as macOS) released in 2020. (There's also a peek at the upcoming macOS "Monterey.")