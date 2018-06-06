The evolution of macOS

Fifteen years ago, on March 24, 2001, Apple released the first version of its Mac OS X operating system, noteworthy for its UNIX architecture.

OS X has been known over the years for its simplicity, aesthetic interface, advanced technologies, applications, security and accessibility options. From the Finder to Spotlight, the Dock to iCloud, OS X has been integrated into Apple's hardware, as well as iOS devices, so users can easily work and navigate.

OS X has become a brand identity for both Apple and its Mac lineup and has broadly evolved over its 11 versions, even taking some of its shape from Apple's later launch of iOS, its mobile operating system.

Here's a look at the progression of OS X from its debut in 2001 to the current version that was released last September.

For more about Mac OS X, check out "15 years of OS X: How Apple's big gamble paid off."