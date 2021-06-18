The evolution of iOS

Just as a computer would be useless without an operating system, so would a phone. In 2007, Apple changed the game with the introduction of its smartphone and first-ever mobile operating system.

The iPhone itself has evolved dramatically since 2007, and so has iOS. Apple has introduced features in its mobile OS that many users now take for granted, including iMessage, the App Store, FaceTime, Siri, iCloud, Apple Pay, Face ID and more.

Here we explore the evolution of Apple’s iOS and how it has shaped the functionality of the iPhone and other iOS devices, like the iPod touch and the iPad (which now has its own iPadOS).