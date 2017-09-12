The Evolution of iOS

Apple previewed iOS 11 at its annual WWDC conference in June 2017. It introduced a new app for iPad called Files, reminiscent of macOS’s Finder, for users to browse, search, and organize files on their device from iCloud Drive, Box, and Dropbox. A new customizable dock feature also lets users open and switch apps instantly with a simple swipe. Users can open a second app right from the Dock, and new Drag and Drop capabilities allow users to move text, photos, and files from one app to another. With Apple Pencil, users can easily mark up PDFs or screenshots, or tap the Lock Screen to open the Notes app. Notes features a special algorithm that can search handwriting and has the capability to quickly scan and mark up documents. QuickType features one inclusive keyboard, and with a simple flick, users can quickly select letters, numbers, symbols, and punctuation marks from one place. A new ARKit allows developers to bring augmented reality to hundreds of millions of iOS devivces. Users can now send money to friends via Apple Pay in Messages, and a new Apple Pay Cash card can be used to shop online and within apps and transfer money to personal bank accounts. The App Store has a new design, Siri has a refreshed and more natural voice, Control Center is redesigned and customizable, and Maps features indoor maps for airports and shopping malls. Do Not Disturb can also be activated when driving to avoid distracting notifications. Holding a new iPhone or iPad near an iOS device or Mac triggers Automatic Setup that quickly imports personal settings, preferences, and iCloud Keychain passwords. It will be released on Sept. 19.