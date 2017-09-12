The Evolution of iOS

Just as a computer would be useless without an operating system, so would a phone. In 2007, Apple changed the game with the introduction of its smartphone and first-ever mobile operating system.

The iPhone sure has evolved over the past eight years, and so has iOS. Apple has introduced features in iOS that many users wouldn’t be able to imagine life without, like iMessage, the App Store, FaceTime, Siri, iCloud, Apple Pay and so on.

Here we explore the evolution of Apple’s iOS and how it has shaped the functionality of the iPhone and other iOS devices, like the iPod touch and the iPad.