devtools package development, package installation While devtools is aimed at helping you create your own R packages, it's also essential if you want to easily install other packages from GitHub. Install it! Requires Rtools on Windows and XCode on a Mac. On CRAN. install_github("rstudio/leaflet") Hadley Wickham & others

remotes package installation If all you want is to install packages from GitHub, devtools may be a bit of a heavyweight. remotes will easily install from GitHub as well as Bitbucket and some others. On CRAN. (ghit is another option, but is GitHub-only.) remotes::install_github("mangothecat/franc") Gabor Csardi & others

installr misc Windows only: Update your installed version of R from within R. On CRAN. updateR() Tal Galili & others

reinstallr misc Seeks to find packages that had previously been installed on your system and need to be re-installed after upgrading R. CRAN. reinstallr() Calli Gross

readxl data import Fast way to read Excel files in R, without dependencies such as Java. CRAN. read_excel("my-spreadsheet.xls", sheet = 1) Hadley Wickham

googlesheets data import, data export Easily read data into R from Google Sheets. CRAN. mysheet <- gs_title("Google Spreadsheet Title")

mydata <- mydata <- gs_read(mysheet, ws = “WorksheetTitle”) Jennifer Bryan

readr data import Base R handles most of these functions; but if you have huge files, this is a speedy and standardized way to read tabular files such as CSVs into R data frames, as well as plain text files into character strings with read_file. CRAN. read_csv(myfile.csv) Hadley Wickham

rio data import, data export rio has a good idea: Pull a lot of separate data-reading packages into one, so you just need to remember 2 functions: import and export. CRAN. import("myfile") Thomas J. Leeper & others

Hmisc data analysis There are a number of useful functions in here. Two of my favorites: describe, a more robust summary function, and Cs, which creates a vector of quoted character strings from unquoted comma-separated text. Cs(so, it, goes) creates c("so", "it", "goes"). CRAN. describe(mydf)

Cs(so, it, goes) Frank E Harrell Jr & others

sqldf data wrangling, data analysis Do you know a great SQL query you'd use if your R data frame were in a SQL database? Run SQL queries on your data frame with sqldf. CRAN. sqldf("select * from mydf where mycol > 4") G. Grothendieck

jsonlite data import, data wrangling Parse json within R or turn R data frames into json. CRAN. myjson <- toJSON(mydf, pretty=TRUE)

mydf2 <- fromJSON(myjson) Jeroen Ooms & others

XML data import, data wrangling Many functions for elegantly dealing with XML and HTML, such as readHTMLTable. CRAN. mytables <- readHTMLTable(myurl) Duncan Temple Lang

httr data import, data wrangling An R interface to http protocols; useful for pulling data from APIs. See the httr quickstart guide. CRAN. r <- GET("http://httpbin.org/get")

content(r, "text") Hadley Wickham

quantmod data import, data visualization, data analysis Even if you're not interested in analyzing and graphing financial investment data, quantmod has easy-to-use functions for importing economic as well as financial data from sources like the Federal Reserve. CRAN. getSymbols("AITINO", src="FRED") Jeffrey A. Ryan

tidyquant data import, data visualization, data analysis Another financial package that's useful for importing, analyzing and visualizing data, integrating aspects of other popular finance packages as well as tidyverse tools. With thorough documentation. CRAN. aapl_key_ratios <- tq_get("AAPL", get = "key.ratios") Matt Dancho

rvest data import, web scraping Web scraping: Extract data from HTML pages. Inspired by Python's Beautiful Soup. Works well with Selectorgadget. CRAN. See the package vignette Hadley Wickham

dplyr data wrangling, data analysis The essential data-munging R package when working with data frames. Especially useful for operating on data by categories. CRAN. See the intro vignette Hadley Wickham

purrr data wrangling purrr is a relatively new package aimed at replacing plyr and some base R apply functions for doing operations for running . It's more complex to learn but also has more functionality. CRAN. map_df(mylist, myfunction)

More: Charlotte Wickham's purr tutorial video, the purrr cheat sheet PDF download. Hadley Wickham

reshape2 data wrangling Change data row and column formats from "wide" to "long"; turn variables into column names or column names into variables and more. The tidyr package is a newer, more focused option, but I still use reshape2. CRAN. See my tutorial Hadley Wickham

tidyr data wrangling While I still prefer reshape2 for general re-arranging, tidy won me over with specialized functions like fill (fill in missing columns from data above) and replace_na. CRAN. See examples in this blog post. Hadley Wickham

magrittr data wrangling This package gave us the %>% symbol for chaining R operations, but it's got other useful operators such as %<>% for mutating a data frame in place and and . as a placeholder for the original object being operated upon. CRAN. mydf %<>% mutate(newcol = myfun(colname)) Stefan Milton Bache & Hadley Wickham

validate data wrangling Intuitive data validation based on rules you can define, save and re-use. CRAN. See the introductory vignette. Mark van der Loo & Edwin de Jonge

testthat programming Package that makes it easy to write unit tests for your R code. CRAN. See the testing chapter of Hadley Wickham's book on R packages. Hadley Wickham

data.table data wrangling, data analysis Popular package for heavy-duty data wrangling. While I typically prefer dplyr, data.table has many fans for its speed with large data sets. CRAN. Useful tutorial Matt Dowle & others

stringr data wrangling Numerous functions for text manipulation. Some are similar to existing base R functions but in a more standard format, including working with regular expressions. Some of my favorites: str_pad and str_trim. CRAN. str_pad(myzipcodevector, 5, "left", "0") Hadley Wickham

lubridate data wrangling Everything you ever wanted to do with date arithmetic, although understanding & using available functionality can be somewhat complex. CRAN. mdy("05/06/2015") + months(1)

More examples in the package vignette Garrett Grolemund, Hadley Wickham & others

zoo data wrangling, data analysis Robust package with a slew of functions for dealing with time series data; I like the handy rollmean function with its align=right and fill=NA options for calculating moving averages. CRAN. rollmean(mydf, 7) Achim Zeileis & others

editR data display Interactive editor for R Markdown documents. Note that R Markdown Notebooks are another useful way to generate Markdown interactively. editR is on GitHub. editR("path/to/myfile.Rmd") Simon Garnier

knitr data display Add R to a markdown document and easily generate reports in HTML, Word and other formats. A must-have if you're interested in reproducible research and automating the journey from data analysis to report creation. CRAN. See the Minimal Examples page. Yihui Xie & others

officeR data display Import and edit Microsoft Word and PowerPoint documents, making it easy to add R-generated analysis and visualizations to existing as well as new reports and presentations. CRAN. my_doc <- read_docx() %>%

body_add_img(src = myplot)

The package website has many more examples. David Gohel

listviewer data display, data wrangling While RStudio has since added a list-viewing option, this HTML widget still offers an elegant way to view complex nested lists within R. GitHub timelyportfolio/listviewer. jsonedit(mylist) Kent Russell

DT data display Create a sortable, searchable table in one line of code with this R interface to the jQuery DataTables plug-in. GitHub rstudio/DT. datatable(mydf) RStudio

ggplot2 data visualization Powerful, flexible and well-thought-out dataviz package following 'grammar of graphics' syntax to create static graphics, but be prepared for a steep learning curve. CRAN. qplot(factor(myfactor), data=mydf, geom="bar", fill=factor(myfactor))

See my searchable ggplot2 cheat sheet and

time-saving code snippets. Hadley Wickham

ggiraph data visualization Make ggplot2 plots interactive with this extension's new geom functions such geom_bar_interactive and arguments for tooltips and JavaScript onclicks. CRAN. g <- ggplot(mpg, aes( x = displ, y = cty, color = drv) )

my_gg <- g + geom_point_interactive(aes(tooltip = model), size = 2)

ggiraph(code = print(my_gg), width = .7). David Gohel

dygraphs data visualization Create HTML/JavaScript graphs of time series - one-line command if your data is an xts object. CRAN. dygraph(myxtsobject) JJ Allaire & RStudio

googleVis data visualization Tap into the Google Charts API using R. CRAN. mychart <- gvisColumnChart(mydata)

plot(Column)

Numerous examples here Markus Gesmann & others

metricsgraphics data visualization R interface to the metricsgraphics JavaScript library for bare-bones line, scatterplot and bar charts. GitHub hrbrmstr/metricsgraphics. See package intro Bob Rudis

RColorBrewer data visualization Not a designer? RColorBrewer helps you select color pallettes for your visualizations. CRAN. See Jennifer Bryan's tutorial Erich Neuwirth

sf mapping, data wrangling This package makes it much easier to do GIS work in R. Simple features protocols make geospatial data look a lot like regular data frames, while various functions allow for analysis such as determining whether points are in a polygons. A GIS game-changer for R. CRAN. See the package vignettes, starting with the introduction, Simple Features for R. Edzer Pebesma & others

leaflet mapping Map data using the Leaflet JavaScript library within R. GitHub rstudio/leaflet. See my tutorial RStudio

ggmap mapping Although I don't use this package often for its main purpose of pulling down background map tiles, it's my go-to for geocoding up to 2,500 addresses with the Google Maps API with its geocode and mutate_geocode functions. CRAN. geocode("492 Old Connecticut Path, Framingham, MA") David Kahle &Hadley Wickham

tmap & tmaptools mapping These package offer an easy way to read in shape files and join data files with geographic info, as well as do some exploratory mapping. Recent functionality adds support for simple features, interactive maps and creating leaflet objects. Plus, tmaptools::palette_explorer() is a great tool for picking ColorBrewer palettes. CRAN. See the package vignette or my mapping in R tutorial Martijn Tennekes

mapsapi mapping, data wrangling This interface to the Google Maps Direction and Distance Matrix APIs let you analyze and map distances and driving routes. CRAN. google_directions( origin = c(my_longitude, my_latitude),

destination = c(my_address),

alternatives = TRUE

Also see the vignette Michael Dorman

tidycensus mapping, data wrangling Want to analyze and map U.S. Census Bureau data from 5-year American Community Surveys or 10-year censuses? This makes it easy to download numerical and geospatial info in R-ready format. CRAN. See Basic usage of tidycensus. Kyle E. Walker

glue data wrangling Main function, also glue, evaluates variables and R expressions within a quoted string, as long as they're enclosed by {} braces. This makes for an elegant paste() replacement. CRAN. glue("Today is {Sys.Date()}") Jim Hester

rga Web analytics Use Google Analytics with R. GitHub skardhamar/rga. See package README file and my tutorial Bror Skardhamar

RSiteCatalyst Web analytics Use Adobe Analytics with R. GitHub randyzwitch/RSiteCatalyst. See intro video Randy Zwitch

roxygen2 package development Useful tools for documenting functions within R packages. CRAN. See this short, easy-to-read blog post

on writing R packages Hadley Wickham & others

shiny data visualization Turn R data into interactive Web applications. I've seen some nice (if sometimes sluggish) apps and it's got many enthusiasts. CRAN. See the tutorial RStudio

flexdashboard data visualization If Shiny is too complex and involved for your needs, this package offers a simpler (if somewhat less robust) solution based on R Markdown. CRAN. More info in Using flexdashboard JJ Allaire, RStudio & others

openxlsx misc If you need to write to an Excel file as well as read, this package is easy to use. CRAN. write.xlsx(mydf, "myfile.xlsx") Alexander Walker

gmodels data wrangling, data analysis There are several functions for modeling data here, but the one I use, CrossTable, simply creates cross-tabs with loads of options -- totals, proprotions and several statistical tests. CRAN. CrossTable(myxvector, myyvector, prop.t=FALSE, prop.chisq = FALSE) Gregory R. Warnes

janitor data wrangling, data analysis Basic data cleaning made easy, such as finding duplicates by multiple columns, making R-friendly column names and removing empty columns. It also has some nice tabulating tools, like adding a total row and doing tables with percentages and easy crosstabs. CRAN. tabyl(mydf, sort = TRUE) %>% add_totals_row() Samuel Firke

car data wrangling car's recode function makes it easy to bin continuous numerical data into categories or factors. While base R's cut accomplishes the same task, I find recode's syntax to be more intuitive - just remember to put the entire recoding formula within double quotation marks. dplyr's case_when() function is another option worth considering. CRAN. recode(x, "1:3='Low'; 4:7='Mid'; 8:hi='High'") John Fox & others

rcdimple data visualization R interface to the dimple JavaScript library with numerous customization options. Good choice for JavaScript bar charts, among others. GitHub timelyportfolio/rcdimple. dimple(mtcars, mpg ~ cyl, type = "bar") Kent Russell

foreach data wrangling Efficient - and intuitive if you come from another programming language - for loops in R. CRAN. foreach(i=1:3) %do% sqrt(i)

Also see The Wonders of foreach Revolution Analytics, Steve Weston

scales data wrangling While this package has many more sophisticated ways to help you format data for graphing, it's worth a download just for the comma(), percent() and dollar() functions. CRAN. comma(mynumvec) Hadley Wickham

plotly data visualization R interface to the Plotly JavaScript library that was open-sourced in late 2015. Basic graphs have a distinctive look which may not be for everyone, but it's full-featured, relatively easy to learn (especially if you know ggplot2) and includes a ggplotly() function to turn graphs created with ggplot2 interactive. CRAN. d <- diamonds[sample(nrow(diamonds), 1000), ]

plot_ly(d, x = carat, y = price, text = paste("Clarity: ", clarity), mode = "markers", color = carat, size = carat) Carson Sievert & others

highcharter data visualization R wrapper for the robust and well documented Highcharts JavaScript library, one of my favorite choices for presentation-quality interactive graphics. The package uses ggplot2-like syntax, including options for handling both long and wide data, and comes with plenty of examples. Note that a paid Highcharts license is needed to use this for commercial or government work (it's free for personal and non-profit projects). CRAN. . CRAN. hchart(mydf, "charttype", hcaes(x = xcol, y = ycol, group = groupbycol)) Joshua Kunst & others

profvis programming Is your R code sluggish? This package gives you a visual representative of your code line by line so you can find the speed bottlenecks. CRAN. profvis({ your code here }) Winston Chang & others

tidytext text mining Elegant implementation of text mining functions using Hadley Wickham's "tidy data" principles. CRAN. See tidytextmining.com for numerous examples. Julia Silge & David Robinson

diffobj data analysis Base R's identical() function tells you whether or not two objects are the same; but if they're not, it won't tell you why. diffobj gives you a visual representation of how two R objects differ. CRAN. diffObj(x,y) Brodie Gaslam & Michael B. Allen

Prophet forecasting I don't do much forecasting analysis; but if I did, I'd start with this package. CRAN. See the Quick start guide. Sean Taylor & Ben Letham at Facebook

feather data import, data export This binary data-file format can be read by both Python and R, making data interchange easier between the two languages. It's also built for I/O speed. CRAN. write_feather(mydf, "myfile") Wes McKinney & Hadley Wickham

fst data import, data export Another alternative for binary file storage (R-only), fst was built for fast storage and retrieval, with access speeds above 1 GB/sec. It also offers compression that doesn't slow data access too much, as well as the ability to import a specific range of rows (by row number). CRAN. write.fst(mydf, "myfile.fst", 100) Mark Klik

googleAuthR data import If you want to use data from a Google API in an R project and there's not yet a specific package for that API, this is the place to turn for authenticating CRAN. See examples on the package website and this gist for use with Google Calendars. CRAN. Mark Edmondson