Judge orders FBI to prepare to open up Carnivore

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the FBI to get ready to let a privacy advocacy group have a look at information surrounding the "Carnivore" e-mail surveillance system.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) had asked the judge to place a temporary restraining order on Carnivore until the FBI released key information about the technology to the public.

Washington-based EPIC has charged the FBI with violating the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to turn over information on Carnivore within a mandatory 10-day window.

"The judge directed the FBI to get started very quickly and indicated that he is going to supervise that process," said David Sobel, EPIC's general counsel.

Sobel said EPIC wanted to put more pressure on the FBI to turn over documents because Carnivore is now in a critical stage politically.

"We have argued in support of the need for expedition on this issue, because the [Clinton] administration has proposed changing wiretap laws and it is critical for the public to now have as much information as possible," Sobel said.

EPIC and others have blasted the FBI recently for the use of the Carnivore system. Specifically, privacy advocates claim the system can comb through millions of e-mails in its efforts to monitor traffic from Internet service providers and intercept e-mails sent by criminal suspects. They fear the FBI will start intercepting other personal data over the Internet.

EPIC's legal action comes after the FBI said it would disclose the technical specifications to a select group of experts to allay privacy concerns.

Late last month, before a congressional subcommittee, the assistant director for the FBI's Laboratory Division, Donald Kerr, defended Carnivore's capabilities (See story).

The system doesn't "search through the contents of every message and collect those that contain certain keywords like 'bomb' or 'drugs,' " Kerr said. Instead, he explained, the system "sniffs" out messages based on parameters prescribed only by court order.

EPIC, however, is holding out for full public disclosure of certain information about the system. The group wants all records about the system released, including information about the software and legal analyses done on the system's use.

U.S. District Court Judge James Robertson on Wednesday ordered the FBI to get back to the court in 10 working days, after assessing the amount of information EPIC has asked for and how long it would take to disclose it.

Related stories: