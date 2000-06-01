Trend Micro, Network Associates settle dispute

Antivirus software rivals Trend Micro Inc. and Network Associates Inc. settled a three-year-old patent dispute today, ending a series of suits and countersuits the two had filed against each other.

However, the settlement proved costly to Santa Clara, Calif.-based Network Associates, which will pay $12.5 million to Trend Micro as "compensation for a license," according to a filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today by Trend Micro. Network Associates didn't return calls seeking comment, nor would Cupertino, Calif.-based Trend Micro comment beyond the SEC filing and a joint press announcement.

Both companies' patent infringement lawsuits will be dismissed as a result of the settlement, Trend Micro and Network Associates said in a joint statement today. The settlement enables Trend Micro and Network Associates to cross-license patented technologies. Other terms and conditions of the settlement are confidential.

Eric Hemmendinger, an analyst at Aberdeen Group Inc. in Boston, said the settlements benefit both companies and possibly Network Associates' customers as well by giving them unfettered access to the technology under dispute.

The patent spat began in 1997, when Trend Micro sued Symantec Corp. and McAfee Associates Inc., alleging that products from both companies infringed on its patents for antivirus software (see story). McAfee later bought Network General Corp. and renamed itself Network Associates. The technology under dispute is mostly used for server-based antivirus protection, as well as scanning high-risk types of data.

Trend Micro and Symantec settled their part of the suit in April 1998, with a cross-licensing deal.

Meanwhile, Network Associates continued battling Trend Micro with countersuits accusing it of unfair competition and infringement of Network Associates' Internet and network applications.

Those suits have also been settled.