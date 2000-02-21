Start with team effort

Using a multidisciplinary negotiating team can go a long way toward ensuring that your high-tech procurement process is a success. There's no better way to counter what you'll face on the other side of the bargaining table: the supplier's highly trained team of full-time sales and negotiation professionals, who are working to make sure the supplier assumes as little risk as possible and maximizes its financial gain.

The cross-functional team concept seems basic since an IT deal involves a range of disciplines. But its success depends on selecting the right team members because the team must have the correct mix of skills and professional disciplines for the particular project at hand.

Think in terms of two components when developing a procurement team. The first is the core team, the second the advisory team. The core team is a subset of the advisory team and manages the procurement process itself, conducts the negotiations with the vendor and delivers the deal. The advisory team identifies the objectives for the procurement, helps prioritize them and provides ancillary support when needed, such as legal opinions, advice on risk management issues and senior management backing, support and sponsorship. But it generally doesn't take a day-to-day role in the project.

The core team should include the following members:

Business group representative. The procurement is being carried out for the benefit of a particular business group. That group must have representation on the team to establish success criteria. The team needs a complete and clear understanding of business requirements.

Procurement representative. This representative should understand and guide the team through the negotiation process. Ideally, this person will have a high degree of negotiating skill and can serve as the project's lead negotiator.

IT representative. This person understands the technology behind the supplier's offering and generally serves as the technological lead for picking a supplier.

Finance representative. A "numbers person," who can make financial comparisons of competing suppliers' offers, is a must. You must be concerned with such issues as taxes, interpretations of applicable accounting rules and required rates of return for projects.

Depending on the project's size and complexity, there may be more representatives from business and technology on the team.

The advisory team should have representation from:

Legal. Good legal advice is essential even if you're using your own form contract. If you're willing to consider the potential supplier's form agreement, you should perform a complete legal review before any negotiations begin. Key areas your attorney should always review include warranties, remedies, ownership rights, indemnifications, license rights and liability limitations.

Risk management. This area is often overlooked. It's important to understand your company's tolerance for risk. Your company probably has standard insurance requirements for suppliers that must be incorporated into all contracts. Technology deals involve additional risks that can be insured against, including errors and omissions insurance provided by the supplier (with the customer being the beneficiary) or insurance for theft of any customer property by a supplier's employee.

Technology. Projects using complex technologies should also include your technical gurus. Unlike the core team's technology rep, these team members should understand not only the contemplated technology but also its relationship with your existing infrastructure and future directions.

Senior management (or a key player who might second-guess your deal later). Get 'em on the team from the start. You need senior management's support and authority to negotiate. A good rule of thumb is to choose the management person with whom the vendor has developed a relationship. Sometimes suppliers will try to manipulate these relationships to get the senior manager to forgo the procurement team's financial and contractual concerns. Getting that manager on your team helps counter this ploy.

Deciding who's on the team is the critical first step in a successful negotiation project. Identifying the skills required, selecting the personnel and obtaining a commitment of support until the project is complete makes the job of negotiating much easier, less risky and more effective.