Jobs unveils new computers at Macworld Tokyo

Apple Computer Inc. CEO Steve Jobs met the aspirations of show-goers at the 10th Macworld Expo Tokyo yesterday when he unveiled several new computers during his keynote speech.

Anticipation for the keynote had been building for weeks — thanks in part to the online rumor mill — and the crowd was buzzing when Jobs strode on stage with little fanfare. After the briefest of introductions, he got straight down to business.

In the consumer sector, Jobs unveiled upgrades for Apple's existing iBook notebooks and a special-edition iBook — a companion to the special-edition iMac desktop the company is already selling.

The iBook upgrades double the memory of existing machines and double the hard drive space (64M bytes and 6G bytes, respectively) but will be sold at the same price as the existing machines. Available in Japan on Friday, the tangerine and blue machines will cost 198,000 yen ($1,820).

The special-edition iBook will pack a 366-MHz processor and hold the same memory and hard disk configurations as the previous two machines for 218,000 yen ($1,984).

In the business space, Apple announced enhancements to its notebook and desktop PCs.

The company's PowerBook notebook computers are being given a makeover. A new high-end machine features a 500-MHz G3 processor that, Jobs said, doesn't slow down when the machine is switched to battery mode. It features a 100-MHz internal bus, Ultra ATA66 drives, an ATI Rage Mobility 128 sound system, a digital video disc drive, two FireWire ports and support for Apple's Air Mac wireless networking system.

The machines also have a five-hour battery life, which, Jobs was keen to point out, was a "real five hours" and no exaggeration by the company.

Available this Friday, a version equipped with a 400-MHz processor, 64M bytes of memory and a 6G-byte hard drive will cost 298,000 yen ($2,712). The 500-MHz model, which also features 128M bytes of memory and a 12G-byte hard drive, will cost 398,000 yen ($3,622).

The desktop range will include a new high-end machine with a 500-MHz G4 processor. Prices will be reduced on existing machines so that the 400-MHz desktop will cost198,000 yen ($1,802), the 450-MHz 298,000 yen ($2,712) and the 500-MHz machine 428,000 yen ($3,895).

For the Japanese market, Jobs also announced the local debut of Air Mac. Equipment for the system will be available beginning Friday with the new machines.

He also said the company will resume shipping its 22-in. flat-panel display. Supplies for that product sold out quickly when the company put it on the market last year.

Further extending the machine's attractiveness to the publishing industry, he also disclosed a recent deal between Apple and Dai Nippon Screen Manufacturing Co. The two companies are working together on five new fonts that will be shipped as standard on Apple's new Mac OS X.

The fonts will feature 17,000 Chinese characters, which are extensively used in Japan, rather than the 8,500 that ship with existing operating systems. This removes the need for publishers to license, usually at great expense, new fonts that include all of the characters — most of which aren't shipped as standard because they aren't in everyday use.

Jobs also took time to introduce Japan to Mac OS X, which he said would ship as a single CD-ROM containing all language versions. This would enable Apple to ship the Japanese-language version of the operating system on the same day as the English version ships, an announcement which drew applause from the local audience.

As he did in his keynote at Macworld in San Francisco last month, Jobs also outlined some of what the company has learned about its customers and added details about those in Japan, the company's second biggest market.

Claiming a 7.8% share of the local PC market, Jobs said surveys have found Apple to be selling more to first-time buyers in Japan — 50% of iMac buyers in Japan are first-time computer users, compared with 30% in the U.S., he said. Among buyers of the iBook notebook, 36% are new customers locally, compared with 26% in the U.S., while 65% of buyers said they hadn't seriously considered buying anything else.