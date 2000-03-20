BellSouth, AT&T Jockey For Wireless Data Market

BellSouth Wireless Data dusted off its old paging service last week, renamed it MyBiz Interactive and added features to better serve corporate users. The Woodbridge, N.J.-based company also signed deals with three application service providers as part of a strategy to provide wireless business applications to corporate users.

In a related development that's also targeted at corporate customers, AT&T Wireless Group in Redmond, Wash., introduced what it called the first flat-rate wireless pricing program, offering unlimited wireless IP service for $14.99 per month per user.

Analysts said these moves represent jockeying by well-heeled national carriers to win the wireless soul of corporate America.

Greg Griffin, director of service at Monarch Marking Systems Inc. in Dayton, Ohio, a division of White Plains, N.Y.-based Paxar Corp., said BellSouth's interactive paging service has already allowed his company to create a "virtual office" for its 100 technicians who service Monarch thermal bar-code printers nationwide.

The technicians all carry handheld pagers from Waterloo, Ontario-based Research In Motion Ltd. (RIM). The pagers are equipped with keyboards that allow quick, two-way exchanges between the field and the home office, Griffin said. "The technicians can receive e-mail as well as technical bulletins," said Griffin. "This also allows them to contact other technicians directly to determine the location of spare parts."

BellSouth signed deals with the following wireless application service providers:

Mobile Data Solutions Inc. in Garden Grove, Calif., which is focused on providing service to small utilities and home services companies.

Aether Systems Inc. in Owings Mills, Md., which is developing a proof-of-delivery system for the transportation industry.