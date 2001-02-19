Tax Moratorium Helps ISPs, Does Little for E-Commerce

A new push began this month in Congress to extend legislation that is widely known as an Internet tax moratorium. But despite that moniker, the initial legislation hasn't had a significant impact on e-commerce except in one area: It stops states from imposing sales tax obligations on Internet service providers (ISP).

Tax Freedom The Internet Tax Freedom Act took effect in October 1998 and expires this October. Who It Helped: It banned sales taxes on Internet service providers, except in states already charging sales tax. New Issue: So-called “bundled” services such as telephony and music, which may be included as part of an Internet-access charge, may also be exempt from sales tax.

The two lawmakers who championed the legislation, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Christopher Cox (R-Calif.), recently introduced a bill that would extend the ban on new and discriminatory Internet taxes—meaning ones that single out e-commerce transactions and aren't applied in the physical world—for another five years beyond its scheduled expiration in October. It would make the ban on taxing Net access permanent.

Other than the prohibition on new Internet access taxes, the legislation's impact has been largely "symbolic," said Karl Frieden, a partner at Chicago-based Arthur Andersen and an Internet taxation expert. "It sent a message that Congress was extremely concerned about taxes on the Internet and [that it] wanted no new taxes." Otherwise, the legislation reaffirms existing tax law, he said.

The key issue in the Internet tax debate concerns the collection of sales taxes by remote sellers. Two previous Supreme Court rulings blocked a state from forcing remote sellers to collect those taxes unless the seller has a physical presence in the state.

Even though the moratorium legislation has had no impact in that area, it nonetheless remains at the heart of the remote sales tax debate. Many states and brick-and-mortar retailers say what they want in any new moratorium legislation considered by Congress is language that supports the idea of a universal tax collection obligation for all sellers, provided that the states simplify and reduce the administrative burden of tax collection. Thirty-one states are now working on a tax simplification project.

As filed by Wyden and Cox, the legislation "falls far short of what we are looking for," said James Goldberg, Washington counsel at the North American Retail Dealers Association, a Lombard, Ill.-based trade group that claims that the current sales tax system is unfair to companies with widespread brick-and-mortar locations.

But others contend that the brick-and-mortar retailers are the ones that are seeking an edge in the tax debate.

The "big-box" retailers such as Bentonville, Ark.-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc. "would prefer to load up the [pure-play online retailers] with as much administrative burden as they can, so they can gain a competitive advantage," said Mark Nebergall, president of the Software Finance and Tax Executives Council, a Washington-based association of software vendors and IT consulting firms that supports the moratorium on new Internet taxes.

Meanwhile, eight states that were collecting sales taxes from Internet service providers before the act took effect in 1998 were allowed to continue to do so under the moratorium's grandfather clause.

The collection of a sales tax isn't keeping people from using Internet services in Tennessee, one state that applies sales taxes on Internet access, said Gregg Harper, a regional manager at Duro Communications Inc., a large, privately held access provider in Cassleberry, Fla. Tennessee charges an 8.25% sales tax but doesn't have an income tax.

"We're thankful we don't have to pay an income tax yet," said Harper.