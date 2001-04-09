News briefs

Security Services Move to the U.S.

Germany's Secunet Security Networks AG last week announced its entry into the U.S. technology security services market with the opening of Austin, Texas-based Seculab Inc., the world's first common criteria testing center accredited in both the U.S. and Europe. U.S. technology companies that sell IT products to the federal government will be required by July 2002 to meet this common set of criteria for technologies handling sensitive data. Seculab is one of only five common criteria testing labs in the U.S. accredited by the National Security Agency and the National Institute for Standards and Technology. In addition to common criteria testing, Seculab provides IT security consulting services, such as security audits, vulnerability assessments and public-key infrastructure consulting and implementation. The center also has access to Secunet's global network of security experts.

Compuware Teams With Detroit Schools

The Detroit Public School District has hired Compuware Corp. to provide IT services for the district under a five-year contract valued at about $15 million annually. The deal with Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Compuware is expected to save the district about 15%, compared with its current IT costs, by taking over IT functions for areas such as human resources, finance and budget operations, and the district's Web site. Compuware will offer employment to IT employees from the school district under the agreement, which also includes options for two extensions of two years each.

Pick Up the Pace, Say Executives

Many companies move too slowly for today's top executives, according to a recent survey of more than 3,000 business executives conducted by the Net Futures Institute. Most business executives, 69.7%, believe their organizations move too slowly, while 23.8% said their companies move at just the right pace, according to the survey. Only 6.5% said their organizations move too quickly. The survey was conducted with Net Future Institute members, who represent senior management of more than 1,500 companies worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100 companies.

"These results suggest that top executives are frustrated at their inability to generate change at their organizations," said Chuck Martin, chairman and CEO of the North Hampton, N.H.-based Internet research firm.

IBM Joins Show Biz

IBM and NeTune Communications recently announced an alliance that includes an equity investment by IBM in NeTune; a $112 million, five-year outsourcing agreement; and a plan to jointly develop digital technology and services for the entertainment industry. The first initiative between the companies will be to roll out NeTune's Showrunner services, which permit the transmission of high-resolution digital content during film and television production to and from anywhere in the world. NeTune, in Culver City, Calif., is a telecommunications firm for the entertainment industry.

Mass. Is Tops Among Leading IT States

Massachusetts, California, Maryland, Colorado, Washington, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Connecticut and Delaware ranked highest among the 50 states in overall technological competitiveness, according to the 2001 States' New E-Economy Index (SNEI), released last week by Meta Group Inc. in Stamford, Conn. The SNEI weighs such factors as the ability to create and attract IT jobs, technological innovation, transformation to a digital economy, economic competition and globalization.

Meta Group also tracks the technological competitiveness of nations with its Global New E-Economy Index and its Worldwide IT Trends & Benchmark Report.

For more information about the reports, visit www.metricnet.com.