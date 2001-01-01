Hallmark IT Folds Creativity Into Its Business Strategy

Interviewee: Barbara Null, portfolio manager for desktop publishing systems. "I support the Hallmark creative and graphics group . . . , including art directors, designers, artists, editors. . . . I'm accountable for the well-being of our product creation systems - making sure that they're aligned strategically with the business."

Company: Hallmark Cards Inc.

Main location: Kansas City, Mo.

Number of IT employees: 700 worldwide; the majority are based in Kansas City

Number of employees (end users): 21,000 worldwide, including 5,700 at headquarters

What's it like supporting designers and artists? "I always say I have the best of all worlds because I love technology and I get to work with current technologies and to explore new ones. But I also get to work with people who create beautiful art. . . . I'm a left-brain person with a strong right-brain influence, so it would be a stretch for me to be in pure IT without the exposure to all the creativity."

What impact does the holiday season have on IT in your group? "I can't think of a time that isn't extremely busy. The design work [on cards, ornaments and other gifts] occurs early on, then we do prototypes and then move into the production cycle. We have different teams launching all throughout the year."

Employee reviews: Annual. "Employees have a lot of input. Sometimes you write your own review and pass it to your manager, who pulls that together with their own review, and then you have a dialogue on what you've completed during the year, how you met your objectives and what new challenges you should pursue for the coming year."

IT bonus programs: "There's a real focus on retaining quality employees in the new organization, and a team is working on putting a reward system in place as part of that. In the past, there have been spot bonuses in IT for exceptional work, but the definition of that hasn't always been exactly clear. So they are revisiting that to work out a more complete package."

Dress code: "You can find every style of dress imaginable. In IT, we're business casual, keeping in mind that there are occasions when we need more businesslike attire."

Workday: "We're really family oriented, so you don't have to live here to get the job done. It's usually an eight- to nine-hour day. But if people need to stay, they will. An exceptionally long day would be 12 to 14 hours."

Decor: "Displays of Hallmark artwork by our own artists plus museum-quality work by well-known artists like an Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Employees are free to decorate their own work spaces."

On-site day care? No

On-site amenities: Fitness center with weight machines and aerobics classes; Hallmark Square, a courtyard shopping area.

Office mascot: "A huge purple elephant that one of our artists wore as a Halloween costume, and everyone signed it. It's enormous, with 5,000 signatures."

Last companywide/department perk: Hallmark night at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in September.

Would employees feel comfortable e-mailing the CEO, Irv Hockaday? "Those with e-mail might feel fine with that. . . . He also holds a Town Hall meeting regularly."

What do you like most about working in Hallmark IT? "What we make and what we represent - we help people celebrate special moments. That's a lot to get out of an employer. And in IT, I'm surrounded by the best talent I've ever known."

