IT Anxiety of 2001 Has Its Precedents

Not since the early 1990s has the IT industry begun a new year under such a barrage of bad news: the wipeout of vast sums of paper wealth, the rising dot-com body count, sagging vendor earnings, a severe drought in venture funding and a 1970s-style energy crisis in the very epicenter of the global technology industry. If you believe in symbols, it's hard to ignore the fact that it's the man from oil country, not the "inventor of the Internet," who has moved into the White House.

Perhaps the only bright side is that we no longer have to listen to naive and haughty references to the emergence of a "New Economy," nor to vapid assertions about why the Web "changes everything." It wasn't long ago that anyone who dared dispute such dogma was dismissed as some poor lost soul who obviously "just doesn't get it." For those of us who resented the implicit arrogance of these once-common assertions, there's a certain sense of justice in seeing our industry get its comeuppance.

More important, this industrywide humbling is the simplest way to understand what has happened. The world has lived through many such economic bubbles, and although much has been written about their similarities (most notably the indispensable Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, by Charles Mackay), it's their differences that I find most instructive. Consider the following:

• The oft-cited Dutch tulip bulb craze of the 1630s had its roots in individual vanity and status, as the bizarre idea that a man of leisure was somehow incomplete without a sufficiently elegant tulip bulb collection took hold. Being founded upon such obvious flimsiness, the whole notion completely collapsed and never returned.

• The great speculative international trading bubbles of the early 1700s were founded largely on the thrill of exotica, as Europeans suddenly convinced themselves that the New World would prove an easy source of unfathomable wealth. In the end, this basic belief proved more right than wrong. The wealth was there; it just didn't come easily or quickly.

• The U.S. stock market bubble in the late 1920s stemmed from an almost admirable societal optimism. New technologies such as automobiles, airplanes and radio, as well as all manner of electrical appliances and machinery, promised a better, richer life for all Americans. Unfortunately, it wasn't until the 1950s that these promises began to be fulfilled.

• The Japanese bubble of the late 1980s was ultimately based on an overconfidence that spilled over into arrogance. Investors came to believe that Japanese companies were destined to conquer just about all major world markets, and therefore it only made sense that Tokyo's land prices should make New York seem like Montana.

Obviously, all of these bubbles share a common tale of greed and speculative frenzy, followed by collapse and prolonged decline. But otherwise, they are far from alike. Personal vanity, exotica, excessive optimism and arrogance have each taken the lead at various times. The dot-com collapse adds yet another twist.

Historians will likely view the Internet bubble for what it was: an overzealous belief that the new world would quickly supplant the old and that Net-based organizations would run circles around their brick-and-mortar rivals. Maybe they eventually will.

But as we saw with the New World in the 18th century and the wondrous inventions of the 1920s, even when such predictions ultimately prove true, it can take decades for the real rewards to be reaped.

David Moschella is vice president of knowledge strategy at MeansBusiness Inc., a Boston-based Internet start-up that's building a database of ideas. Contact him at dmoschella@earthlink.net.