Kodak Crafts a Keeper Camera

Every six months or so, this section takes a fresh look at what's newly available in the world of digital photography. I had originally planned to review two higher-end, relatively exotic cameras: Tokyo-based Sony Corp.'s new Mavica, which records on CD, and Melville, N.Y.-based Olympus America Inc.'s new, $2,000, 4-megapixel (MP) Olympus E-10 single-lens reflex. But though these fascinating products have been announced for some time, getting hold of them to review has so far proved fruitless.

What I have found is a sleeper on the market, a digital camera that stands out on the basis of all-around great handling characteristics, high picture quality and a complete line of accessories. To my surprise, this isn't a product of a company like Nikon Corp., Canon Inc. or Leica Technologies Inc., all known for making great cameras, but of Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co., most of whose cameras over the past half-century have been noted more for their simple-mindedness and even their cheapness. I haven't been particularly fond of Kodak's digital cameras - I've found them somewhat cumbersome to use, with a tendency to eat batteries at an alarming rate.

Much Ado About Megapixels The state-of-the-art digital camera (at least for cameras you can buy) is at 4MP - cameras that can take photos that contain 4 million individual elements, expressed as a resolution of 2,240 by 1,680 pixels. What this means is you can take such a picture and have large prints made, either by one of the many service bureaus now printing digital photographs or by printing them with one of today's high-quality ink-jet photo printers. And these prints will be just about good enough in sharpness and color quality to rival those you'd get from an average camera using silver-based film. This level of quality isn't quite good enough for a studio photographer interested in ultimate sharpness and detail, but it's getting there. For a photojournalist, 4MP means that small sections of photos can be blown up considerably without losing information. If you want to post pictures on a Web site, you needn't worry about high resolution. Most Web photos are considerably less than 2MP or even 1MP, so almost any decent digital camera will be good enough.

But Kodak's new, top-of-the-consumer-line DC4800 is an ordinary-looking digital camera that ends up being something special. First, it's a 3.1MP camera, taking pictures at a resolution of 2,160 by 1,440 pixels. It's about average in size (meaning that it's considerably smaller than its DC260, 280 and 290 predecessors), costs just $799, cycles quickly between shots and goes quite a while on its rechargeable batteries. Exposure is easily variable, and you can set a specific f-stop if you want to control depth of field. The 3x zoom lens performs well. Adjustments and settings are easy to make and don't require consulting the manual. The camera has several shooting modes, including one for saturated color and another that produces sepia-toned pictures. I tried these but chose to shoot everything in normal color; it's always possible to change the color balance afterward, using photo-editing software.

Although some digital cameras have accessory lenses available, this is the first one I've had a chance to wring out at some length with a complement of optional telephoto, wide-angle and close-up lenses. (These aren't replacement or true interchangeable lenses; instead, they're auxiliary optics that screw on to the front of the camera's zoom lens.)

Why This One?

As a one-time commercial photographer and photojournalist, I've used many different types of cameras. One legacy of that experience is that I don't have a lot of patience for equipment unless it's quick and easy to use, handles well in the field and takes sharply focused pictures. The DC4800 excels in all those areas, and it just feels good in my hand. What's more, with this machine, I find I don't have to think so much about operating the camera and can concentrate instead on taking pictures. I've used other digital cameras that were quite good, but none of them were 3MP cameras. And as good as those others were, the Kodak DC4800 just seems to feel and work better for me.

On recent vacations to Valley Forge, Pa., and Kansas City, Mo., I found that the DC4800 captured some very nice images. Recording onto a 48MB compact flash card (the camera comes with only a 16MB card), I could get 30 pictures at the camera's highest resolution, without compression, before running out of space. Then I downloaded the pictures to the IBM ThinkPad X20 [Technology, Oct. 16] by plugging the memory card directly into the laptop - easily the quickest and most painless system I've ever used.

The Kodak DC4800 is a great camera for me. It might not be so attractive to you, especially if you have bigger hands, but it's clearly worth checking out.