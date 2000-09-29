IBM set for 64-bit mainframe launch next week

IBM next week is scheduled to formally announce Freeway, its first family of 64-bit S/390 mainframes -- launching a new hardware architecture that's expected to be capable of running large applications faster and with much less complexity than earlier big-iron boxes could.

Sources had said two months ago that the 64-bit systems were due to start shipping in the fall (see story). IBM confirmed that the Freeway announcement is due to take place next week but offered no further details about the new machines.

Each Freeway server will be able to support up to 16 general-purpose processors plus four others that can be dedicated to specific tasks such as I/O processing, said John Phelps, an analyst at Gartner Group Inc. in Stamford, Conn. The new systems also come with greatly expanded memory capabilities for boosting application performance, he added.

The expectation is that each processor will deliver peak performance of 250 to 270 MIPS, compared with the 200 MIPS rating on the engines used in IBM's existing S/390 G6 systems. A 16-way Freeway should check in at just under 3,000 MIPS, according to Gartner, and users will be able to build much larger configurations by clustering multiple systems together.

Phelps said one of the most crucial aspects of the new servers -- which IBM will try to position as the ultimate processing engine for e-commerce applications -- is their support for new software pricing models. Freeway users will be able to tie application workloads to specific processors or sets of processors in a way that can be verified and measured by both users and software vendors, he noted.

That should make it possible for software vendors to charge licensing fees based on the portion of a mainframe that's actually running their product instead of on the capacity of the whole system, which is the usual pricing method now. If software vendors accept new usage-monitoring technology and IBM's proposed pricing changes, Phelps said, Freeway could pave the way for much lower S/390 software pricing.

But there's no guarantee that will happen anytime soon, Phelps added. For example, he noted, many mainframe software vendors promised to support IBM's Parallel Sysplex pricing approach when that clustered-system licensing scheme was announced several years ago. But little has changed in the way most vendors price their products.

From a pure technology perspective, one of the most significant enhancements due to be included in the Freeway servers is their support for greater virtual and main memory, said a large S/390 user who asked not to be identified. The new servers are expected to support at least 128G bytes of main memory at first, the user said -- much greater than the 2G-byte capacity on existing mainframes. He added that 64-bit virtual memory addressing support is due to be added to Freeway at a later date.

