Compuware Warns of Weak Q2 Earnings

Mainframe software vendor Compuware Corp.'s warning of a weak second quarter may have partly resulted from users delaying signing software agreements in anticipation of new license options being offered for IBM's latest mainframe release, analysts said.

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Compuware last week warned that its quarter ended Sept 30 would be weaker than expected because of a shortfall in license fees from its mainframe software. This marks the third straight quarter in which Compuware has failed to meet the consensus earnings expectations of Wall Street analysts.

Compuware said earnings are expected to come in at $474 million to $487 million, off sharply from $568 million in the same quarter last year. License-fee revenue is likely to range from $100 million to $105 million, less than half the $212 million recorded in last year's second quarter, the company added.

Buying On Hold

Part of the $2 billion company's problems this quarter may have resulted from users waiting for the new usage-based pricing models being offered in connection with IBM's just-announced 64-bit z900 mainframe, said David Floyer, an analyst at consultancy ITCentrix Inc. in Framingham, Mass.

The new IBM systems not only provide nearly twice as much performance as previous mainframes but also support a new usage-based software pricing model called Workload License Charges, which promises to make software licenses less expensive and more manageable during the next few years.

"A lot of people are going to be extremely reluctant [about] getting into long-term software license deals without first taking a look at the new option," Floyer said. "There's going to be a lot of reassessment of pricing models."

"A part of it has to do with IBM's new pricing model," agreed Judith Hurwitz, president of Hurwitz Group Inc. in Framingham, Mass. There are, however, a number of other factors that may also be contributing to a high-end software slowdown, she said. Many users, for instance, are grappling over whether to sign up for multiyear license agreements, as they have in the past, or for Internet-based application hosting services, she said.

"We are at a very complex time," Hurwitz said. "I think a lot of users are taking a step back and are trying to understand the value they can get out of different kinds of approaches."