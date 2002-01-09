Brief: Merrill Lynch taking $2.2 billion pretax restructuring charge

Following 9,000 layoffs and other cutbacks last year at investment house Merrill Lynch & Co., the company today announced that it will take a pretax charge of $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter as it seeks to improve profitability and growth in a difficult economic climate. About $1.2 billion of the charge is associated with severance costs.

The moves come in response to reduced investment banking business and the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., according to the New York-based company. An estimated $1.4 billion per year in expenses are expected to be pared through the cuts. The company's fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The 9,000 job cuts came through layoffs, attrition and voluntary departures, according to the company. They began last May, when Merrill Lynch trimmed 900 jobs, including 150 IT consultants, as it began paring its workforce because of the slowing economy.

The pretax charge also includes $500 million in real estate savings due to closings or leasing of unneeded space and about $300 million in technology-related write-offs related to elimination of the company's Trusted Global Advisor system, a desktop system for its U.S. financial advisers. That system is being replaced by an undisclosed upgrade.

The company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year operating results during the week of Jan. 21.

