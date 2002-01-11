Investigative Report: Airline wireless LAN security in question

Computerworld looks at the wireless technology behind airline efforts to screen checked bags, and discovers that such systems use unencrypted data that is easy to intercept.

Wireless Security QuickPoll Is current wireless technology secure enough to use for airline baggage-matching? 19.4%



Yes









62.9%



No









17.7%



Not sure















































Non-scientific survey results from Computerworld.com site visitors Jan. 11-18, 2002











































Wireless LANs: Trouble in the Air



American Airlines wireless LAN systems at the Denver and San Jose airports don't even use the simplest form of encryption, making it easy for "white hat" hackers to probe the systems last week. Some aviation officials and analysts question the utility of such easily penetrated systems in an era of heightened security.





Beyond Wireless: Tapping Other Tech



In an effort to make sure hijackers never again slip through security at Boston's Logan International Airport as they did Sept. 11, the agency in charge of the airport has started to test high-tech passenger and worker ID tools.





Bliss-less Ignorance



The skills required to secure wireless networks aren't keeping pace with the rapid build-out of wireless infrastructures, according to a recent survey of more than 1,200 security professionals.





Chaos and Confusion



The Jan. 18 deadlines for baggage screening are forcing airlines to do "a fire drill without a hose," according to one analyst. Most agree; there has been no clear mandate from the government about what technologies should be implemented and how to use them to improve airline security.





FAQ: On Legislating More Secure Air Travel



Under the Aviation and Transportation Security Act of 2001, airlines by Jan 18. must ensure that no checked bag on a U.S. domestic airline flight contains explosives. What are their options for compliance?

