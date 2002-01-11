Feature

Investigative Report: Airline wireless LAN security in question

Computerworld |

More like this

Computerworld looks at the wireless technology behind airline efforts to screen checked bags, and discovers that such systems use unencrypted data that is easy to intercept.

1by1.gif
1by1.gif

Wireless Security QuickPoll

Is current wireless technology secure enough to use for airline baggage-matching?

pollimage.gif
  19.4%

Yes


1x1.gif

pollimage.gif
  62.9%

No

1x1.gif

pollimage.gif
  17.7%

Not sure

1x1.gif




















Non-scientific survey results from Computerworld.com site visitors Jan. 11-18, 2002




















Wireless LANs: Trouble in the Air

American Airlines wireless LAN systems at the Denver and San Jose airports don't even use the simplest form of encryption, making it easy for "white hat" hackers to probe the systems last week. Some aviation officials and analysts question the utility of such easily penetrated systems in an era of heightened security.


Beyond Wireless: Tapping Other Tech

In an effort to make sure hijackers never again slip through security at Boston's Logan International Airport as they did Sept. 11, the agency in charge of the airport has started to test high-tech passenger and worker ID tools.


Bliss-less Ignorance

The skills required to secure wireless networks aren't keeping pace with the rapid build-out of wireless infrastructures, according to a recent survey of more than 1,200 security professionals.


Chaos and Confusion

The Jan. 18 deadlines for baggage screening are forcing airlines to do "a fire drill without a hose," according to one analyst. Most agree; there has been no clear mandate from the government about what technologies should be implemented and how to use them to improve airline security.


FAQ: On Legislating More Secure Air Travel

Under the Aviation and Transportation Security Act of 2001, airlines by Jan 18. must ensure that no checked bag on a U.S. domestic airline flight contains explosives. What are their options for compliance? 






1by1.gif


Online Resources

Here are links to more information about the technology and issues involved in airline security:



red_bullet.gif
The Aviation and Transportation Security Act text and pdf

red_bullet.gif
American Association of Airport Executives & Airports Council International—North America, airport security page

red_bullet.gif
Links to aviation security topics for the Dept. of Transportation

red_bullet.gif
SITA aviation security solution

red_bullet.gif
SITA: Implementing wireless networks at airports

red_bullet.gif
IEEE standards for 802.11b

red_bullet.gif
Cisco response to criticism of wireless LANs by the University of Maryland and the University of California, Berkeley, with links to those universities' studies

red_bullet.gif
The Wireless Ethernet Compatability Alliance













Related:
IT buyer’s guide to business laptops
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon