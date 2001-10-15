When Does Managed Storage Make Sense?

There are few role models in the nascent managed-storage market, but analysts, vendors and users agree that you may be a candidate for the service if:

You have an extensive storage infrastructure but struggle to remain fully staffed; SAN and NAS experts are hard to come by.

You're feeling pressure to keep capital expenditures down. Managed storage can forestall hardware purchases by more efficiently using existing equipment.

You like the idea of outsourcing wherever it makes sense, but you're unwilling to park your data under somebody else's roof.

Read accompanying story: