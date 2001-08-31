Hitachi to slash 14,700 jobs, sees net loss

Hitachi Ltd., Japan's largest electronics company, announced plans today to implement emergency management measures as it slashed sales forecasts for the year and said it expects to post a net loss. The company also said it plans to lay off 14,700 staff before the end of March.

The company said in a statement that it cut its group net sales forecast by 10.3% to $65.7 billion, cut its operating profit forecast from $2.3 million to zero and expects to post a net loss of $1.17 million against a previously forecast net profit of $757,000.

Hitachi blamed many of its woes on the semiconductor sector, where prices for commodity memory chips, of which Hitachi is a major supplier, have crashed in the past 12 months. It also laid some blame on its PC business, which has been hit hard by a downturn in sales, and said ripples from the rapid slowdown in the U.S. economy are hitting its business around the world.

Companywide measures in the emergency plan include the elimination of 14,700 jobs, of which 10,200 will be in Japan and the remaining 4,500 overseas. Many of the job losses will hit the company's semiconductor and display groups, which will be the target of restructuring.

In the semiconductor group, Hitachi plans to suspend some underused domestic production lines, reducing the number of active lines from 19 to 13. These moves, which will result in some layoffs, together with the transfer of workers to subsidiary companies, will reduce Hitachi's domestic semiconductor group staff by 2,000 this year.

Overseas, the company plans to reduce production at Hitachi Nippon Steel Semiconductor Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, its flagship dynamic RAM production plant. The factory supplies chips to Elpida Memory Inc., the DRAM joint venture between Hitachi and NEC Corp.

In its display business, the company has already announced plans to halt manufacturing of CRTs for PC monitors. The sale of this business will force 2,000 people off the company's payroll.

Instead, the company will focus its efforts on flat-panel displays, particularly thin-film transistor LCDs, with plans to expand sales of displays for cellular telephones, handhelds and large-screen monitors.

In other areas, Hitachi said it plans to strengthen its storage-area network and network-attached storage disk array business, expanding it by almost one-third over the next year. In the digital media business, the company plans to shift its efforts into new markets, such as network appliances.

The announcement wasn't unexpected. Japan's other major electronics manufacturers, NEC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd. (see story), Toshiba Corp. (see story) and several smaller companies, have already cut their earnings projections and announced corporatewide restructuring packages.

Nevertheless, Hitachi's announcement caps a dark week for Japan's electronics companies which together have announced layoffs at home and overseas totaling more than 45,000.

