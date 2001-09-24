Never-ending StoryWhy ERP Projects Cause Panic Attacks

We know that enterprise resource planning (ERP) system projects are often the most difficult ones in the IT portfolio. But now we know just how difficult. One out of four ERP projects is over budget, and 20% are terminated before completion, according to a survey of 117 companies by The Conference Board Inc. in New York.

The projects that get finished are no picnic, either. Some 40% of the respondents say their ERP project failed to achieve business objectives even a year after the system was completed. When benefits are achieved, the ROI often takes six months longer than expected.

Why the lag? The study suggests there's a lot of pressure on IT project managers to go live with the system quickly - and then there's a post-implementation scramble to fix up the deficiencies. Three quarters of the surveyed companies reported a moderate-to-severe productivity dip following implementation. And for the first six months, support costs go up, not down.