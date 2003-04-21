The Battle Against Pornography Continues

Our security team's goal is to provide the company with freedom from fear. Management is afraid of pornography, afraid of the bandwidth and time wasted on it, and even more afraid of lawsuits from offended staff. I don't think the problem within our company is particularly bad, but because we take every issue seriously, we've spent some time addressing this.

I see four ways for pornography to get into or out of our building: on physical media, over Web connections, by way of e-mail attachments and over peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.

We do our best to ban peer-to-peer networks. But there's not a lot we can do about physical transport, considering the latest solid-state storage devices are the size of my thumb. But if anyone copies porn from such a device onto a PC, we'll find it eventually on the file shares or local drives.

We also do reporting on Web browsing activity. That has allowed us to track down the small number of people who view and download pornography over the Web.

That leaves e-mail as the last open door. We've added a few filters for particularly dreadful phrases to try to stop offensive spam, and our new antispam service should help filter out porn too. But there's always the risk that the e-mail service will be used to send and receive objectionable material, particularly in file attachments.

We'd like to find a way to block incoming e-mails that include pornographic image file attachments. We already use New York-based MessageLabs Inc.'s SkyScan antispam and antivirus services, and the managed service provider offers a service it claims can also protect us against pornographic pictures. But it has been difficult to arrange a test of that service.

Based on information on MessageLabs' Web site, it appears that the company uses First 4 Internet Ltd.'s Image Composition Analysis (ICA) software to perform this service. By chance, we were recently approached by a reseller of Banbury, England-based First 4's product.

I have a cynical view of the likely effectiveness of these tools. It's difficult enough for humans to decide about pornographic images, so it must be extremely hard for software to do it. This reseller, however, was willing to let us try ICA on our systems for 10 days.

It also offered us five CD-ROMs full of images to help us test the software. They contained images that included no porn, some porn, a whole lot of porn and total porn. One CD the reseller offered contained images graphic enough to frighten Larry Flynt.

The graphic nature of the material aside, it isn't a good idea to test a product by using the vendor's test data. Even if it goes well, you can't trust the results. So I politely declined the offer of free porn on CD.

Instead, we ran the tool against a week's worth of saved e-mail attachments -- more than 6,000 of them -- received by employees at our company. It took a few hours to process but required, on average, less than one second per attachment when run on a low-end desktop machine.

Avoiding False Positives

We aren't too bothered by false negatives, where the software misses image files that should be flagged as porn. Our intent is to catch persistent offenders, so even a 50% hit rate will work. But we're very keen to have a low false-positive rate. We can't risk falsely accusing innocent staffers, so unless this software is very accurate, we'll have to check everything it flags.

When we performed our test, the software identified about 100 questionable images, only nine of which were legitimate e-mails that had been misclassified. Given that this was incoming e-mail from the Internet, and considering the high volume of attachments we get, it wasn't that bad a number of offensive e-mails.

Most false positives were for pictures of babies; these images tend to have a lot of skin tones. There were a few very weird false positives. A picture of a sunset, for example, was apparently pornographic. But we can live with this error rate, particularly right out of the box. With a little tuning, the software should run well.

And the false negatives? A manual search of the files classified as not pornographic revealed only a tiny number of offensive images, and most were montages of smaller images that the software understandably had problems with.

No Easy Solutions

So, if you're a porn hound and want to bypass this software, what can you do? Not a lot. It looks inside Word documents and PowerPoint files and will check compressed files as well. Colorblind offenders can rest easy, however, because the software can't handle monochrome images.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised with how well the software worked. Our next step is to decide if we'll use the upstream filtering at MessageLabs or install the software on our e-mail management servers. (We use MIMEsweeper, from Bellevue, Wash.-based Clearswift Ltd.)

Whichever way we decide to go, it won't be long before our incoming and outgoing e-mail is being scanned by the perverted gaze of ICA. Even if we buy the service, though, I plan to purchase a copy of the software so we don't have to manually trawl through hard-drive images during forensic investigations.

What Do You Think?

This week?s journal is written by a real security manager, ?Vince Tuesday,? whose name and employer have been disguised for obvious reasons. Contact him at vince.tuesday@hushmail.com, or join the discussion in our forum: QuickLink a1590

To find a complete archive of our Security Manager?s Journals, go to computerworld.com/secjournal.