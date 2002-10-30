Opinion: Privacy fears linger over Smart ID card

HONG KONG - All 6.8 million Hong Kong residents will be issued a computerized "Smart" ID card -- the world's first multi-application mandatory ID card -- by mid-2003.

The new cards will contain a digital copy of the cardholder's photograph, fingerprints and other information including name and date of birth. However, none of the nonimmigration-related uses for the cards -- such as driving license and library card details, and an electronic wallet -- will be mandatory. The intent is to make government work more effectively and also to help control immigration procedures to and from the mainland.

Introducing smart ID cards seems to be a justified approach to improve public services while keeping costs down. This is something every taxpayer, including me, wants. But desire for efficient government should never prompt us to trade away our civil liberties, and most government proposals on ID cards -- if not all -- were received with suspicion on the issue of personal privacy.

Hong Kong people were alarmed by the idea of a high-tech card larded with a wide scope of personal data, such as health and financial records. To address the public outcry, the government changed the original proposal on compulsory nonimmigration related functions. In the Legislative Council, the debate has narrowed to what kinds of comprehensive privacy measures will be adopted in the implementation of the scheme.

Encouragingly, the government has been joined by the academic, IT and business sectors in pursuing legislative measures and security management to address the public concerns in the past months. At a recent meeting of the Bills Committee of Registration of Persons (Amendments) Bill 2001, the Security Bureau finally proposed a series of protection measures to allay public fears. Except for essential immigration-related data and digital certificates, personal data not related to immigration will be stored in backend computer systems with a stringent access-control mechanism in the concerned government departments.

Stored data will be encrypted and data for separate applications will be segregated. The collection, storage, use and release of data by government users must comply with the law, in particular, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and the amended provisions in Registration of Persons (Amendments) Bill 2001. A privacy impact assessment will be conducted at different stages of the scheme.

Any new nonimmigration use that may be added to the card will be subject to Legislative Council scrutiny. Also, where the underlying legislation for such new applications must be amended, a separate legislative exercise is required.

In the amended legislation, only "authorized persons" would be allowed to access the relevant database, but how would these individuals be defined, and how many will there be in Hong Kong? Will the new ID cards empower law enforcement agencies to gain access to information kept by other departments? What other security measures will be put in place to prevent groups, such as organized crime, from accessing data if, for example, the card reader is stolen during the data retrieving process?

Clearly, there remains an array of unsolved questions ahead of us before the scheme is launched.

Sin Chung-Kai is the legislator representing the Information Technology Functional Constituency in Hong Kong's Legislative Council.