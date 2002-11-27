UPS uses technology to speed international shipments

The automated package-tracking system used at WorldPort, United Parcel Service Inc.'s new $1.1 billion hub in Louisville, Ky., is speeding up the delivery of international shipments by allowing the U.S. Customs Service to process shipments by using any search query Customs officials choose.

In addition, the system gives Customs officials new tools to identify and stop potentially dangerous or illegal imports, according to UPS.

With this system, UPS said it has been able to save approximately $70 million by eliminating the need for a separate Customs Service building to be added to its new 2.7 million-sq.-ft. WorldPort facility. Because the new automated system tracks packages as they speed through the sorting process, the entire hub qualified as a "controlled building" required by federal law, UPS said.

By law, imported goods are required to be handled separately from domestic shipments. However, because UPS's tracking and sorting systems are very tightly controlled, both can be loaded into the general sorting operation. Tracking labels on the packages allow selected shipments to be automatically routed to U.S. Customs inspectors for a closer look, according to UPS.

Previously, inspectors had to manually scan long import reports, looking for clues that would lead them to suspect packages. If the inspector spotted a package that seemed too large for its declared contents or a shipment from a country known as a drug haven, he would have the package X-rayed, sniffed by a dog or opened for a visual search.

But with the volume of packages increasing -- WorldPort has a sorting capacity of 304,000 packages an hour -- Customs needed to find a faster, more efficient way to get the job done.

UPS said its software allows U.S. Customs inspectors to filter through shipping manifests using any search query they choose, including the name of the shipper or recipient, the description of the goods or the weight or declared value of a shipment.

In addition, inspectors can set up recurring filters that constantly scan for patterns that identify packages requiring further inspection. The automated sorting system also gives inspectors more control over package flow, reducing the chance that a targeted package is released before it's cleared, UPS said.