At Deadline

FDIC Criticized on IT Security Policies

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) was faulted by the U.S. General Accounting Office for systems access policies that give hundreds of end users privileges they don't need, such as the ability to modify financial software and read, change and copy financial data. The FDIC said the GAO's findings will help improve its IT security.

IBM Slims Cabling For Intel Servers

IBM announced connectivity technology that it said will let IT managers tie together up to 256 of its Intel-based xSeries servers while using fewer switches and much less cabling than is needed now. The Advanced Connectivity Technology offering uses Category 5 cables to daisy-chain groups of 16 rack-mounted servers and supports remote systems management. Pricing starts at $1,300, IBM said.

Services Firm SBI To Buy Lante, Scient

IT services firm SBI and Co. in Salt Lake City reached an agreement to acquire Lante Corp., a consulting firm in Chicago, for about $40 million in cash. The deal is expected to close this quarter. Earlier last week, SBI announced a deal to buy some of the assets of Scient Inc., a Web consulting firm in New York that filed for bankruptcy protection.

Movie Studio Buys 600 Workstations

Intel Corp. today plans to announce that Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects division of San Rafael, Calif.-based movie studio Lucas Digital Ltd., has bought 600 Pentium 4-based workstations for use in animation applications. Intel declined to identify the hardware vendor that's supplying the systems.