Bankruptcy court approves WorldCom interim financing

A U.S. court has given bankrupt telecommunications carrier WorldCom Inc. approval for an interim financing plan that should allow the company to continue operations and be able to pay staffers, WorldCom said in a statement late yesterday.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York approved the $750 million plan a day after the carrier collapsed under the weight of debts estimated at $32.8 billion. On Sunday, the telecommunications giant filed for Chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which is designed to allow companies to continue operating while a restructuring or rescue plan is worked out.

The $750 million is part of a larger deal worked out with several major creditor banks and will be supplied by Citibank, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and General Electric Capital Corp. A final hearing on the deal, a $2 billion debtor-in-possession facility, is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Earlier in the day, John Sidgmore, WorldCom president and CEO, said that the $750 million "will carry us throughout the rest of the year."

In addition, the court granted WorldCom several first-day motions intended to keep the company operating, including the payment of prepetition wages, salaries, medical, disability and vacation benefits. A further stay on the conversion of MCI group tracking stock into WorldCom common stock until an order of the court was also granted, said WorldCom.

The court rulings were described by Sidgmore in the statement as a solid first step toward restoring the financial health of the company.