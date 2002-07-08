IT Labor Debate

Regarding the June 3 article "Workers Blast ITAA Study Claims" and the forecast for an IT skill set shortage, I have but one thing to say: Shame on you. Shame on you for giving the predominantly offshore-backed ITAA a voice. Shame on ITAA spokesman Bob Cohen for uttering the nonsensical statement, "you can't overlook what the requirements are or what the hiring companies' views are." If the ITAA identified 532 managers who are "struggling" to find workers with "technical expertise, domain knowledge and project experience," please feel free to give all of them my contact information. Finding such workers isn't difficult in this market. Unless, of course, your interests lie elsewhere. Thanks for the update, Bob. It's good to know where the ITAA stands.

