Q&A Part 3: Steve Ballmer on Microsoft licensing

REDMOND, Wash. -- Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer recently spoke with Computerworld editors about the company's controversial new licensing program. Excerpts from that multipart interview follow. (Part 1 and Part 2 of the Ballmer interview are already available online.)

Q: What was the impetus for Microsoft's licensing changes?

A: The impetus was primarily to simplify licensing, because our customers were real confused about what to buy. That was actually impetus No. 1, and under the new licensing program, we actually have eliminated a lot of options.

Options are good sometimes, but if customers can't understand them and don't know when they're legal and when they're not legal and what they're buying, they don't like that very much. So we have a much simpler program under the new plan.



We did want to dial up the importance in our offer of maintenance/software assurance, which I think we have done. We want it to be roughly revenue-neutral to slightly positive. We didn't want to lose money on the transition, which is where I think we will wind up.

People say, "How can you only be slightly positive, because some people think this is going to cost them a lot more money?" The truth of the matter is, many customers under the old system -- because they didn't know what they needed -- probably paid us more than they absolutely needed to if they weren't keeping track of their licenses very well.

Under the new system, we keep track of everything. Once you put something under assurance, we know it stays under assurance. ... And if it's not under assurance, there's only one thing you need to buy: You've got to buy the license again.

We had plenty of people under the old system who didn't keep track of licenses, weren't sure whether they were eligible for upgrades, [who] overbought. We probably had plenty of people who underbought, too. But it was kind of chaotic, and nobody ever was sure whether they were getting the right thing, whether they were legal or not.

We didn't boldly go where no man's gone before with the new licensing. It looks more like what you'd see out of Oracle or the other kind of classic server software vendors. And that was the model that we emulated.

Now, because we have a bunch of small customers in addition to large enterprise customers, there is more that we make available to the customer who is not under maintenance than perhaps some of those other guys would. But our programs look more similar than different vs. those guys.



Q: Under your new Software Assurance maintenance program, you charge 25% of the volume license fee for server software and 29% of the volume license fee for desktop software on an annual basis. Are those percentages set in stone?

A: The prices are appropriate, is what I would say. ... I can make the percentage go down. We'd just increase the prices of all the products.



Q: Many users point to lower percentages of other vendors when they complain.

A: And the argument I make is quite simple: We do not want to charge the same kind of outrageous prices that many people do for enterprise software.



Q: Such as?

A: I will not.



Q: Oh, you will. ...

A: (softly) Oracle. ... If people want us to take more of it on the front end and take less on the back end, OK. We'll do it. If you want to buy a product from us and then not buy assurance, you can do that, too. ...

Low maintenance percentages are the purview of the company that has very high acquisition prices. And so I guess you could say in that way we're trying to break through a little bit.



Q: Many customers were hurt by the elimination of Microsoft's version upgrade program (VUP), which allowed them to upgrade from one version of a software product to another in the same product family at discounted rates. What would you say to them?

A: The greatest challenge is around the fact that we eliminated the VUP. ... But either you eliminate the VUP or nothing about the whole assurance scheme makes any sense. Then the customer's again in a position where they're either counting licenses, they're counting them well, they're not counting them correctly.

Here we say, "Look, if you want to be under assurance, we do the license tracking. We know how many you have. We take care of that responsibility for you."

I've got plenty of customers who tell me, "This is going to cost me more money." And then, when I actually look at their purchase history, I can prove to 'em it's going to cost 'em less. And I have customers who say that "It's going to cost me more money," and I look at their purchase history, and you know what? It is going to cost them somewhat more. But at least it's a rational and predictable framework.



Q: But the new program does remove a lot of upgrade options, and customers do like choices, don't they?

A: No. No. I don't agree with that. I don't actually believe customers like choices. What customers like is a good, low price. That's what customers really like.

Choices? Some people like choices. Some people say, "With all these choices, I never know whether I did the right thing. Did I buy what I needed to buy? Did I buy too much?"

If you look at customer [satisfaction] surveys, licensing complexity under the old model is the No. 1 source of dissatisfaction of the enterprise customer. It blows away everything else on the list.

Now you could say, "OK. You got rid of the licensing complexity, but you put out something some customers don't like." The biggest problem we had is we didn't give people originally enough time to prepare.



Q: The communication foul-up around your new licensing program has been a little extraordinary. How can that be, if the new program is as easy to understand as you say it is?

A: It is super simple. That's not the problem. What I have learned is most customers don't know what their current situation is.



Q: Which makes them sound stupid. Is this a stupid user issue here?

A: They're not stupid. No. No. It's a complicated licensing scheme. There's no such thing as a stupid user in this world. There's only stupid products and stupid vendors. ...

I know our licensing system was complicated. We made it complicated. Not on purpose. But by adding options and skin grafts and one thing on top of the other, we made it complicated. And you could have a very smart user get very confused and very frustrated and very angry.

Now we didn't give enough time, and that brought another set of issues with it. I mean, there's plenty of things we blew in the communication. We've learned a lot. We'll see. There may be still issues that arise that we need to address either with individual customers or in general.



Q: Any chance you'll bring back the VUP?

A: You can't do that. There may be other things we can do. We can't just turn back the clock ... and go to those customers who have gotten on the new program and say, "Whoops. All the old options are back in place." And then they're going to say, "OK, well, I want to wind back, and I want to see whether I still like the option I took."

But if there are issues -- you know, we reserve the right to be smarter every day we come to work, and certainly we're going to work with our customers to address their issues. There's no doubt about that.



Q: Is there any chance anything will be done to include support with maintenance?

A: We're smarter every day.



Q: And you'll make a deal?

A: We've been making deals with people. Sure. We're trying to earn customers' trust. ... If there are customers that have issues, of course, we're going to try to earn that customer's trust by creating a win-win situation. And we've done that many, many, many dozens of times with customers as they have evaluated our new license.