WLAN Resources

Wireless LAN White Papers and General Resources

  • The IEEE 802.11 committee's Web pages offer details on all of the 802.11 standards efforts.
  • The Wireless Ethernet Compatibility Alliance certifies 802.11b devices for compatibility and gives approved products its Wi-Fi logo. Visit the organization's Web site for details of interoperability testing methods and a list of tested products.
  • This Atheros Communications Inc. technical white paper on 802.11a performance (download PDF). It also includes test results for 802b.

Reviews of 802.11a Products

  • This Network World review of 802.11a devices includes test center performance benchmarks for enterprise-class products from Intel Corp. and Proxim Inc.
  • This InfoWorld Test Center review gives a qualified thumbs-up to Proxim's dual 802.11a/b mode Harmony access point and Agere Systems Inc.'s Orinoco AS-2000 wireless LAN devices. Both improve security by adding Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service server support. But it does so by implementing a proprietary technique using Point-to-Point Protocol over 802.11b. In both cases, the vendors' proprietary wireless client hardware is required.
  • CNET gave the Proxim Skyline access point a generally favorable review.
  • In this review of Actiontec Electronics Inc.'s 54M bit/sec. wireless PC card, throughput topped out at 21M bit/sec. during testing, but audio and video could not be transmitted successfully at distances greater than 30 ft.
  • CNET cites poor penetration in its review of Intel's $495 Pro/Wireless 5000 LAN access point -- a recurring theme in reviews of access point products.

Vendors Offering 802.11a Products

