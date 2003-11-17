At Deadline Briefs

Microsoft Targets Spam in Exchange

During his Comdex 2003 keynote yesterday, Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp.'s chairman and chief software architect, was expected to detail plans to add a heuristics-based antispam tool to Exchange. The tool will analyze patterns of content in messages to screen out spam, according to information obtained by the IDG News Service. Microsoft confirmed that it would make a spam-related announcement at Comdex.

Dell Reports Big Rise in Results

Dell Inc. reported a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 21% jump in net income for its third quarter, which ended Oct. 31. Dell did $10.6 billion worth of business in the quarter and earned a profit of $677 million. During a conference call, CEO Michael Dell said that the IT market has stabilized and that the company still has "lots of room to grow" in areas such as servers and storage.

Former Gateway Execs Face Charges

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Gateway Inc.'s former CEO and two other one-time top executives with fraud for allegedly cooking the company's books in 2000 to meet Wall Street expectations. But the SEC said it signed a settlement deal with Poway, Calif.-based Gateway itself. The company agreed to an order prohibiting it from any future violations of U.S. securities laws.

Short Takes

Sources said Sun Microsystems Inc. will announce plans at Comdex to build servers based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s Opteron processor. Sun declined to comment. ... IBM said it has acquired Productivity Solutions Inc., a Jacksonville, Fla.-based vendor of retail self-checkout systems.