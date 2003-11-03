News Briefs

Linux Group Adds 2.6 Test Release

Open Source Development Labs Inc. said a new version of the Linux 2.6 kernel is available for testing by corporate users and software vendors. The release, called Test9, can be downloaded at www.kernel.org or ftp.kernel.org, the Beaverton, Ore.-based nonprofit company said. The 2.6 kernel is being designed to support increased scalability, such as the ability to run Linux on servers with 32 or more CPUs.

EDS Has Q3 Loss, Plans More Cuts ...

Electronic Data Systems Corp. reported a third-quarter net loss of $600,000 and disclosed plans to cut another 2,500 jobs by the end of next year, in addition to the 2,700 positions it previously had said would be eliminated. The expanded cutback will reduce the Plano, Texas-based company's 135,000-person workforce by 4%. EDS said revenue totaled $5.24 billion in the third quarter, up 6% year-over-year.

... And Restates First-Half Results

In addition, EDS lowered its results for the first half of the year after adopting new accounting rules that require companies to change the way they book revenue from long-term contracts. EDS added a $2.24 billion charge to its first-quarter results and said it will now book most contract revenue as payments are received from customers.

Short Takes

Equinix Inc. in Foster City, Calif., said it's subleasing a Web-hosting data center in Santa Clara, Calif., from Sprint Corp., which is exiting the hosting business . ... microsoft Corp. has agreed to settle antitrust-related class-action lawsuits filed in five states plus the District of Columbia.