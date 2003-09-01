McData Aims to Buy Its Way To Better Storage Switches

McData Corp. last week announced plans to acquire two vendors of storage networking products and invest in a third company, as part of an effort to gain a functionality edge over storage switch rivals Brocade Communications Systems Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

Broomfield, Colo.-based McData said it will buy Nishan Systems Inc. for $83 million in cash and pay $102 million for Sanera Systems Inc. In addition, McData is paying $6 million to Aarohi Communications Inc. for a 15% ownership stake and the right to use the San Jose company's software and processors in a new line of intelligent switches.

Together, the three deals are designed to help McData broaden its existing line of directors for Fibre Channel storage-area networks (SAN) to include storage-over-IP capabilities. The technology additions will also expand the port count on the devices it sells from a maximum of 140 now to 256, said Mike Gustafson, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at McData.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Sanera previewed its 256-port DS10000 Datacenter-Class Director at the Storage Networking World conference in April but has yet to ship the product. Gustafson said that in addition to the higher port count, a key technology being developed by Sanera is dynamic partitioning, which lets IT managers carve up a switch in order to support different applications separately.

Nishan, which is based in San Jose, makes multiprotocol switches that use the Internet Fibre Channel Protocol and Internet SCSI to transport block-level data over Ethernet. Nishan's switches encapsulate Fibre Channel and SCSI data packets with IP headers, allowing users to connect low-end servers to SANs for data backups or to link remote SANs.

Gustafson said McData expects to close the acquisition deal by October and then immediately make Nishan's switches available to storage vendors on an OEM basis. Sanera's switch is in beta-testing and is due for shipment in next year's first quarter, he added.

Support for the Fibre Channel over IP protocol also is in McData's product plans, and the company intends to bring together the new devices and its existing switches under a single management platform.

Denis Van Dale, network administrator at Steinbach Credit Union Inc. in Steinbach, Manitoba, uses Nishan's switches to replicate banking data and other information from the company's primary data center to a backup site over a wireless IP network .

Van Dale said that for now, he's not concerned about diminished support for the switches in light of the McData buyout. But, he added, "time will tell."

Follow the Leader

Tom Buiocchi, director of product marketing at San Jose-based Brocade, claimed that McData is simply playing catch-up with it and Cisco.

"This is a well-known progression in technology that the other two of us have been offering for some time now," Buiocchi said. For example, Brocade obtained storage-over-IP capabilities when it bought Rhapsody Networks Inc. in January.

But Nancy Marrone-Hurley, an analyst at Enterprise Storage Group Inc. in Milford, Mass., said McData has now surpassed Brocade on functionality and is going head-to-head with Cisco, which also has a director-class SAN switch with IP capabilities.

"Brocade needs to play catch-up," she said. "They're the ones that are behind."