Linux Is Indeed Immature

Linux is immature ["Novell's CEO Issues an Apology for 'Immature' Linux Comment," April 18]. In fact, it's an infant compared to robust operating systems such as Unix and Windows 2000. It takes not only strong support and testing, but a huge installed base for an operating system to evolve and become reliable and useful. There was a time when Unix was the infant, not to mention Windows, but that was years ago. Eventually, Linux may become robust, but to call Linux robust today is to fool ourselves.

Tim Logan

Founder

DataCore Software

Woodside, Calif.