Check-Imaging Bill Spurs IT Projects at Large Banks

Wells Fargo & Co. last week said it's joining the list of large banks that plan to expand their use of imaging technology to prepare for the expected passage of legislation giving electronic check images the same validity as the original paper ones for payment clearance and settlement activities.

Many banks have already adopted check imaging for their customers. But most have been slower to add technology to their back-end systems that would enable them to exchange images with other banks and payment clearinghouses for settlement purposes, according to analysts. In large part, that's because federal law currently requires banks to send paper copies of checks to one another.

But that's about to change, said Avivah Litan, an analyst at Gartner Inc. Late last month, the Check Clearing for the 21st Century Act, known as Check 21, was reintroduced in Congress. The measure, which Litan expects to win quick approval, would allow banks to exchange electronic check images and use them in place of the actual checks.

Saving Steps

Mitch Christensen, executive vice president of payment strategies at Wells Fargo, said the San Francisco-based company is beginning a six-month rollout of IBM hardware and imaging software developed by Dallas-based Carreker Corp. The technology will be installed at regional check-processing facilities around the country, Christensen said.

Carreker's suite of image processing and archiving applications lets users capture check images, control and monitor access to their image repositories and transmit the images via the Web, e-mail, fax, CDs or tapes.

At Wells Fargo, the software will run on a combination of IBM's Unix servers and its 3890/XP document-processing system.

Christensen was unable to say how much the rollout will cost, because Wells Fargo still needs to determine how much new equipment will be required to support the imaging work. In addition to the ability to eliminate exchanges of paper checks with other banks, expected benefits include faster access to checks when payment problems arise, he said.

Hank Farrar, president and chief operating officer at The Small Value Payments Co. (SVPCo), which is creating a national network for exchanging check images, estimated that the banking industry will save $2.1 billion annually by switching to imaging. Paper checks require manual handling, impose transportation costs and can slow fraud-detection efforts, he said.

In addition, delivering paper checks isn't always a reliable means of exchanging data. For instance, after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, all airline traffic was grounded for days, delaying or even halting the delivery of checks for processing between banks, Farrar said.

About half of U.S. checks are imaged and archived today, but that figure is expected to be close to 100% by 2007, Litan said. But another step in the process is still being addressed: creating mechanisms that will enable banks to exchange the images.

A handful of such efforts are under way. For example, Farrar said New York-based SVPCo, which is owned by Wells Fargo and 19 other banks, plans to go online early next year with eight banks. "We hope we can create an industry standard," he said, noting that SVPCo is in the midst of selecting IT vendors and network services providers to help support its network.