SAP to issue new SRM release

Next month, business software vendor SAP AG will begin shipping a new version of its supply relationship management (SRM) software with several enhancements, including live auctions and supplier portals.

The enhanced version of mySAP SRM will, for instance, allow customers to operate live auctions that can track supplier bids graphically in real time, the software company said Monday in a statement released in conjunction with the annual conference of the Institute for Supply Management in Nashville from May 19 to 21.

The new release also supports the procurement of services, such as temporary labor and consulting, with new processes for cost management, while offering an adaptive user interface that can cater to the varying skill levels of different users, according to the statement.

A new supplier portal will streamline buyer-supplier relationships by facilitating the ordering process, in addition to providing optional links to additional SAP modules for design and inventory collaboration, the company said.

The mySAP SRM system, first launched in January 2002, integrates operations across enterprise boundaries and promotes supplier collaboration by automating processes with suppliers for all purchased goods and services. The system covers the full cycle of supplier relationships, from sourcing and procurement to supply and management.

The new release leverages the capabilities of SAP's NetWeaver, an integration and application platform, to facilitate enterprise portals, connect companies with their suppliers and manage master data, according to the statement.