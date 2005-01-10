Indiana University's Problems Not Severe

Gopal K. Kapur may have some experience with information systems, but he needs a refresher course in basic journalism. He based his Nov. 29 Computerworld column about Indiana University ["One Born Every Minute," QuickLink 50622] on assumptions that were just plain wrong. Had he contacted someone with knowledge of the situation here at Indiana University, he would have been able to base his column on facts rather than fiction. He would have known that the problems we have experienced with IU's student information system implementation were not nearly as severe as he described. He also would have known that the implementation was done in careful and well-planned phases over a five-year period. There was nothing slipshod or haphazard about it.

The one area where we experienced serious complications was in loans processing for some students, mainly on one campus.

Once problems occurred, the offices worked with the project team experts and consultants to solve them. We accommodated students by delaying payment dates and giving short-term loans for living expenses. No student was prevented from attending class because of the problem. The financial aid offices are now more knowledgeable about the new system and business processes, and thus we anticipate fewer problems in the future.

Norma Holland

Associate vice president

University Information Systems

Indiana University

Bloomington