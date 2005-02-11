Planning and Scanning: Keys to Agile Project Management

Agile software development and project management (ASDPM) is geared toward managing uncertainty -- uncertainty related to "ends" (customer objectives and requirements) and uncertainty related to "means" (technology and people).

One way in which ASDPM deals with uncertainty is frequent replanning based on progress to date and new information gathered during development iterations. Project teams deal with information they know (certainty) and information they don't know (uncertainty). The positive aspect of agile methods is that they encourage dealing with the uncertainty early in a project and focus on working software or products rather than documentation to ensure that the information gathered is very realistic.

Unfortunately, these very aspects of ASDPM can also have potential negative outcomes -- sloppy planning and reactive thinking. All agile projects combine aspects of anticipation (early planning) and adaptation (revisions based on reflections). Too great an emphasis on adaptation ("We can always fix or refactor it later") means that we don't take advantage of information we should already know (or should know with minimal effort). For example, spending a week at the beginning of a project defining customer requirements and constructing a skeleton data model may significantly improve the quality of a plan and the speed of development.

Second, while developing adapting skills is critical to agile methods, too much emphasis on adapting can cause excessive rework and time delays. A simple example would be ignoring a well-known design pattern and thinking that a series of programming and refactoring sessions would create the best solution. The agile mantra, "We have more confidence in our ability to adapt than our ability to predict the future," can lead to shortsightedness -- a common theme of agile critics.

One solution to this potential problem of placing too much emphasis on adapting over anticipating is to expand our practices to include both planning (working with what we know) and scanning (looking ahead to learn the unknown as quickly as possible). This is actually my definition of anticipation -- planning and scanning.

Scanning can take several forms: experimenting and managing risks, assumptions and decisions. Scanning is basically about reducing uncertainty through the systematic, proactive and early gathering of information or identifying the information that needs to be gathered at a future point.

When teams discover an unknown -- say, not knowing whether a design will work -- they can perform short experiments on multiple options (spikes) to see if one or more of the options works to their satisfaction. In software development, experiments could take the form of throw-away code. In hardware, development experiments may take the form of engineering breadboards or simulations.

Managing risks is another form of scanning. Since risks are defined as probabilities of something happening, they essentially identify potential information states. A risk that a key resource person has a 50% chance of being pulled off the project identifies a potential information state: not having the person in the future. The project team can try to mitigate the risk early or it can prepare responses. These are all alternative project plans.

Managing assumptions is a second type of scanning. While risks identify potential information states, assumptions define an information state that the project team will use until it's proved to be false. For example, the customer may not know early in the project whether the volume of Web site hits will be 50,000 or 100,000 per day. In order to make some early skeleton architecture decisions, the team will "assume" a level of 75,000. The team is assuming a piece of information in order to proceed. However, the team needs to constantly scan the list of assumptions and compare them with current information in order to alert the team when a key assumption may become invalid.

Finally, but not less importantly, teams need to maintain a list of key decisions to be made. For example, a team may identify that in order for the project to continue on schedule, the key architectural decisions must be made within four months. As each key decision is listed, the team can begin accumulating information related to the decision. It can also relate this to risks and assumptions. In the previous example of assuming Web-hit rates, the team could identify this as a key assumption that needed to be validated one month prior to making the final architectural decisions.

Proactive scanning keeps teams from falling into the trap that adaptation (or refactoring) will solve any mistakes that are made. While adapting is indeed a major part of agile development, it shouldn't be used as an excuse for sloppy planning. Good project managers know that waiting until something happens can have terrible consequences for a project. Combining good planning and scanning with an ability to adapt when necessary provides a powerful project management combination.