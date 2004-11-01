Tech Standards Set Tone for On-Demand Systems

NEW YORK -- When The Museum of Modern Art undertook an $858 million renovation and expansion project eight years ago, it gave CIO Steve Peltzman a blank canvas for rebuilding its data center and systems.

Peltzman said last week that he's making the most of the opportunity. His staff is removing IT silos and integrating systems, with the goal of creating what he described as an "Amazon-like" flow of information that lets MOMA's business users access data no matter where it's stored.

Peltzman spoke at a forum held here by IBM to mark the second anniversary of its on-demand computing initiative. Other vendors, such as Hewlett-Packard Co. with its adaptive enterprise strategy, also are championing the use of highly integrated and flexible systems. But underpinning the marketing terms is something IT managers have understood for years: the need to support open standards.

"Anybody who realizes that integration has got to be the way, and who is dealing with a lot of legacy information, it's got to be obvious [to them] that open standards is going to make that easier," Peltzman said in an interview.

Peltzman and other users said adherence to open technologies such as XML, J2EE and SOAP is critical. But many added that vendors continue to knock on their doors with proprietary products in hand.

Chris Dorsey, CIO at Chase-Pitkin Home & Garden, a division of Wegmans Food Markets Inc. in Rochester, N.Y., is building an integrated inventory and order management system. The ability to share information and improve business intelligence is central to the project, he said.

MOMA took advantage of a physical renovation to remove IT silos and integrate systems. But Dorsey noted that one vendor pitched an order entry system with a graphical user interface that looked as if it used Java and XML when in fact it didn't. The vendor put "window dressing on it to make it appear to be more open-standards-based and user-friendly, when in reality, it isn't that flexible or customizable," Dorsey said.

Gaining Leverage

Users said that in many cases, they're willing to give up the functionality that's included in a proprietary product because one built on open standards gives them more leverage with technology vendors.

The ability to "pluck out" applications that aren't meeting business needs "gives me leverage and also challenges vendors in a different kind of way," said Sherra Pierre, vice president of information services at Sesame Workshop, the New York-based nonprofit group that produces Sesame Street and other educational programming for children.

"IT is no longer about building specific applications; it really has become more fluid in its delivery," Pierre said.

David Balik, president of General Glass International Corp. in Secaucus, N.J., said he's pleased with his IBM systems but doesn't feel joined at the hip with the vendor. "An awful lot of the applications are quite portable to other places, so the 'gotcha' factor, I think, is a lot less," Balik said.

Even so, IBM's on-demand effort is making it easier for IT managers to sell open-source and open standards concepts to business executives, said Robert Rosen, who heads the Share user group in Chicago.

MOMA is scheduled to open its revamped facility on Nov. 20, but Peltzman said the work to integrate its departmental systems will continue for months to come. The museum is using IBM's iSeries servers and WebSphere software as part of the project, which involves developing a system architecture that enables all its databases to share information. For instance, the museum is linking its membership and retail systems to help it reach out to potential members.