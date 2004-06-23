Fall Comdex canceled due to shortage of key exhibitors

The huge annual fall Comdex IT trade show, which had been set to open Nov. 14 in Las Vegas, has been postponed by its promoters because of a lack of support from major exhibitors.

The next Comdex show in the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 13-17, 2005, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In an announcement today, Robert W. Priest-Heck, president and CEO of MediaLive International Inc., which runs the show, said that "while we could still run a profitable Comdex this year, it does not benefit the industry to do so without broader support of the leading technology companies."

The San Francisco-based company said it will postpone the show indefinitely so that it can work to "reshape the event with the cooperation of information technology industry leaders." MediaLive has established a Comdex Advisory Board that includes representatives from major IT companies to help determine how the show can best meet the future needs of the industry.

"In order to give the advisory board the time and opportunity necessary to partake in the redesign of Comdex, we thought it best to postpone this year's show," Priest-Heck said.

Last November's Comdex was the first under MediaLive International, which took over the show from its former promoters, Key3Media, which had filed for bankruptcy. At that time, Eric Faurot, vice president and general manager of the show, said the first MediaLive-run Comdex was smaller than previous shows and was still working to bring in more major vendors to reposition the event as a focused, business-to-business IT show (see story). Faurot called it "essentially a launch show for us" and said that future events would cater even more to enterprise IT companies.

About 40,000 visitors attended last year's show, down from some 200,000 in its heyday during the 1990s.

In an interview after the show's cancellation was announced, Faurot said that one of the keys to again making Comdex a must-see event is to find ways to get the major IT vendors back on the show floor so products and technologies can be compared more fully. Some major vendors, including IBM and Linux vendors Red Hat Inc. and SUSE Linux AG, which is now part of Novell Inc., weren't on the show floor last year.

Adding insult to injury for MediaLive, executives from IBM and other companies actually come to Las Vegas for the show but met privately with customers in hotel suites, rather than paying for booth space at the show itself.

"We're talking with everybody, and that's exactly what the [Comdex Advisory] Board is going to address," Faurot said. "The reality is it takes time to get trust back."

He refused to comment on what the cancellation means for staffing levels at MediaLive and whether there have been any layoffs.

Last year, many attendees criticized the show for a lack of an IT focus, and many said they weren't sure they would return (see story). Comdex officials acknowledged the criticisms and said they were working to reshape the event, with the 2003 show just the starting point for the changes.

The event had been criticized in recent years for growing too glitzy and straying from its roots as a business IT show. Instead, it had become something of a consumer electronics and gadgets event, which made it less important to corporate IT professionals.

Many Computerworld readers said last year that if the changes promised by MediaLive occurred, they might give it another chance and put it back on their event schedules (see story).

The Comdex Advisory Board will include John Volkmann, vice president of strategic communications at chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; George Paolini, vice president and general manager of developer tools at Borland Software Corp.; Mark Fredrickson, vice president of corporate communications at EMC Corp.; Jeff Singsaas, director of events at Microsoft Corp.; and Robert Shimp, vice president of technology marketing at Oracle Corp. Additional invitations are still being sent to industry experts, according to MediaLive.

All other scheduled MediaLive events, seminars and programs will take place as planned, including Comdex events in Brazil, Korea, Scandinavia, Saudi Arabia and Greece.