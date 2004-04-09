Update: Former CA executives plead guilty

Three former executives of Computer Associates International Inc. pleaded guilty yesterday to criminal charges associated with improper accounting at the business software company.

The former employees, including the company's former chief financial officer, pleaded guilty before Judge I. Leo Glasser of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney William Muller.

The U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission had filed charges earlier yesterday against Ira Zar, the company's former CFO; David Rivard, former vice president of finance, and David Kaplan, who was also a vice president of finance. Zar and Rivard resigned in October at CA's request, and left CA in December (see story).

The SEC, the FBI and other agencies are investigating improper accounting at CA during its 2000 fiscal year. The SEC has accused CA of recognizing revenue from contracts before they were finalized. Yesterday the SEC alleged that Zar and Rivard signed at least one backdated contract and that Kaplan oversaw the preparation of CA's improper financial statements.

The former executives pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to a CA statement.

CA's audit committee is nearing the end of its own investigation into the accounting improprieties, the company said. According to the CA statement, lawyers for the company and for its audit committee have reported to government investigators that the three men falsely denied the existence of the "35-day month" accounting practice when they were questioned. The accounting trick involved prematurely recognizing revenue for a given quarter on the basis of license deals that were actually signed in a later quarter.

CA also announced that it has fired general counsel Steven Woghin, effective immediately.