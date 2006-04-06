XP on a Mac? Readers weigh in

After Apple Computer Inc.'s announcement yesterday that Windows can now run on Intel-based Macintosh hardware (see story), readers were quick to weigh in with their thoughts. Some highlights from comments posted in our blog area:

"If you thought Vista was in trouble yesterday, wait until people get their hands on a Mac running XP and OS X on the same machine."

-- Anonymous

"OK, now how about doing it in reverse? Let me boot my PC into the Mac OS, so I don't have to pay a 30% markup on substandard hardware."

-- ARC

"So this proves that a $50 billion company can duplicate what hackers already did. Golly, how amazing! Begs the question: When will Mac OS run on non-Mac hardware? That's an easy one: Never. No demand for it."

-- Matthew Simpson

"I recently acquired a high-end Mac mini and am having way too much fun with it to possibly ruin it with a Windows install."

-- Bob H.

"By going to the Intel architecture, Jobs finally gets the economies of scale that all Wintel manufacturers enjoy. And by making his machine supportably a dual-boot machine, corporate IT decision-makers have no barrier to choosing Mac.

"When buyers start factoring the stability and sophistication inherent in Berkeley Unix over the Mac kernel, well what's not to love? When they see that the standard machine will also run Windows XP SP2+ native with support from the manufacturer, all that's left is the price."

-- Joe Tocci

"I use both Macs and a Sony XP in my business. Now when I travel, I can leave the Sony home. It is always interesting when people who have no real experience with Macs rip on them. Sure, they are high-priced, but you get what you pay for in life."

--Anonymous

"With Boot Camp, Apple is OS-agnostic, and the IT shops will pay attention if they continue the trends already established. Great hardware at a great price. (Can Dell touch Apple's server price:power or server hard-drive price:terrabyte? No!)"

-- David

"The best hardware can now run the worst operating system."

-- A.J. Fardella

