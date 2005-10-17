Office Renovation

Microsoft Corp. Senior Vice President Steven Sinofsky manages research and development for the company's Office System products. He recently spoke with Computerworld's Carol Sliwa about the new Office 12 release, which is due next year.

What is your vision for corporate IT developers who write enterprise applications? Are you trying to get more of them to use Office as the user interface to the applications they develop? For many, many years and many releases, corporate IT shops have used Office as a front end for their systems, whether it's expense reporting in Excel or contract preparation in Word, or even presentation libraries in PowerPoint, and certainly Access for tracking or for applying different data sources.

What we've heard from them is that much of their application development is moving to much bigger line-of-business systems. It used to be, "Build a quick solution using Word to do contracts that work in the department." Now they want those contracts to be connected to the line-of-business data. So what we've done, starting with Office 2003, is really increase the level of platform support for building line-of-business solutions.

In what ways? Let me give you two examples. One is the XML file format in Office, which we released the specifications for. We've had some of that in Office 2003. All the solutions that involve Office involve manipulating files and working with them. Today, to do that, you have to start up the Office client and manipulate the file through the object model. That's very tricky code to write, and it's been a source of engineering challenges.

With the XML file format, you can actually use any standard XML tool to create and manipulate the information in the document. You could write a server process that, from the ether, synthesizes an Office document. You can build an XML transform that would take a document and extract the summary of it or change some of the properties and retarget it for another use. Those are the kind of things that people used to write a lot of code for, but you can now do it in a more robust way with the open file format.

At the other end of the spectrum are examples about the whole role of using a server as a place to store important data. I visited a United Nations organization that relies heavily on Access databases. The problem that the IT group had [was] they found the same Access databases copied all over their organization, and they couldn't figure out which one was the definitive copy.

What IT has lacked is a server platform to build an application on in an easy way. So what we've built with SharePoint is a way for end users to easily create those tables that they want to use as lists. They can use tools like Access for fancy reporting. And IT can control and manage that data out on SharePoint, and it scales for the enterprise. That's so much easier than trying to say, "What we'd really like to do is put it all in SQL," because once they say that, they become the bottleneck for getting that work done. They don't have the resources for every little group that wants to have a database.

Will tying applications to SharePoint be a prime focus with Office 12? When you deploy it, you develop against it. You don't just install it and use it. You've got to create a bunch of Web parts, and you're going to deploy the search service and things like that.

We've really upped the platform elements of the server functionality in Office 12. We have a foundation called Windows SharePoint Services, and that's the base [application programming interface] for doing all of the functionality. Then [there is] a set of services. Each of those services represent applications built on that API. At the same time, each of those services is itself a platform that people can write to.

Take one example: Excel Services, the ability to do business intelligence reporting from within the Office 12 system. By itself, it's merely a way of rendering spreadsheets through a browser interface, which is neat, but unless there's a developer in the picture, it won't do anything. A developer has to set up a SQL Server database that gets their sales information, build an analytical processing cube to get to that data and then construct the model that in Excel connects to that data. But once they do that, then they just push that to the SharePoint site, and it's now visible in a browser to everybody. Everybody can reuse all that information that they've done by just pushing. They're using an Excel button, or they can do pivoting and analysis and charts within the browser.

If corporate IT developers use any Office application as a front end, it seems to be Excel. Any system that involves financial information, no matter what front end they create for it, if the system is going to be successful, the front end has an "export to Excel" button.

My first job while I was in college as an intern was working in a manufacturing organization. We spent all day during the summer getting requests for the reports to be sorted a different way, organized a different way, with a different set of columns or subfolders one way. And the truth is, that hasn't really changed in terms of requests to IT. But what's changed is they don't have people like me sitting there waiting to hear that they want the data sorted a different way. They send a report out electronically. It's sitting on a Web page. And then you watch these poor end users cutting and pasting, trying to figure out how to get it. The best examples of really great line-of-business systems export the information to Excel in a way that you can just say, "Look, I'm the field manager. I know what metrics are important. I'm here trying to figure out our supply chain. And if I can't get to the data, I can't make the system work better."

What we see time and time again, no matter what business intelligence system people are using, Excel is the most popular front end. There's a lot of systems in between, and many IT people hope that that's the definitive one, that whatever Web page they can create is the one that everyone will use. But it turns out that you're paying people a lot of money to make decisions on the information in an organization, and they're going to make the decisions based on analyzing and synthesizing the data, combining data sources that the IT group didn't think about.

And so all of the tools out there today, SAP as an ERP system or Hyperion as a BI system, all export to Excel, export to Access. The most popular reporting language to output is RTF, which is a format that Word understands, because even though all that stuff gets dumped to Word, they still want to edit it and change it, and then it has to all end up in PowerPoint, because someone has got to tell the boss what's going on.