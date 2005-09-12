Sidebar: Keep Baby; Toss Bathwater

High-performing employees who are also high maintenance are often worth retaining, says Kathi Graham-Leviss, president of XB Coaching Inc., an IT performance coaching company in Portsmouth, R.I.

In her book High-Maintenance Employees: Why Your Best People Will Also Be Your Most Difficult... and What You Can Do About It, to be published in November (Sourcebooks Inc.), Graham-Leviss makes the case for effectively managing highly skilled but high-maintenance employees, not just dismissing them. Among her suggestions:

Develop a plan to motivate high-maintenance top performers by giving them greater challenges.

Set specific goals designed to keep them productive (and less volatile).

Require them to be more accountable for overall team progress than lower-maintenance employees.

"These employees are highly driven people," says Graham-Leviss. "Put them in charge of a new project or give them the task of creating one, and they will produce. Just make sure that you have another new project waiting for them once their current project ends."