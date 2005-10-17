Equant Pushes to Win More Network Deals in U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- In August, Barbara Dalibard was named president and CEO of Amsterdam-based network operator Equant BV. Dalibard is also an executive vice president at Paris-based France Telecom SA, which bought full ownership of Equant in May. After a recent technology demonstration at a facility owned by France Telecom here, Dalibard spoke with Computerworld about the company's efforts to use Equant to become a bigger factor in the U.S. telecommunications market. Excerpts follow:

Barbara Dalibard What differentiates you from AT&T and all the other network carriers? One of the main differentiators we have is global reach. We're everywhere in the world, even in places others don't want to go. Second, innovations. We really want to be on the leading edge, ahead of the pack, working with customers to invent new kinds of innovations. When you look at the amount of money spent on research at France Telecom, we're ahead of nearly any telco worldwide.

You said that your research investment will double to 2% of expenses in the next year. But isn't 2% low when compared with what software vendors spend? We don't think the same way as a software company, perhaps. A lot of our expenses are related to operating a network. We're ahead of the other operators.

How important is the U.S. market to you? Very important. We have already been working with a lot of American companies and have top [executives at mobile network unit Orange SA] and Equant who are Americans. But it's a tough market for us, as it is for most European companies. To take the example of the enterprise market, we don't plan to do everything by ourselves. We're buying services from SBC, AT&T and Verizon, depending on our customers' locations. We cannot be everywhere.

Do you need to have the best price in competitive bids to win contracts? Price is related to quality. We aren't aiming at being the cheapest-value-quality guy. We want to provide the best price for the highest quality. We manage complexity. It's not just a basic network link between two locations.

The North American market has been very, very competitive. Obviously, we have some competitors who buy [market] share by underpricing. But our customers want to have a reliable network services partner. If in five years the carrier dies because of underpricing, that's not good.