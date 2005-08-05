Apple apps: A look at iChat AV, updated xSAN 1.1

Apple recently released an update to its xSAN storage virtualization product, and since I have written in the past about how that product works (and about SANs in general), I thought it worthwhile to revisit the software to see if the incremental release offered any overall improvements (see Enterprise SAN for Mac OS X Server, Part 1).

XSan is really cool, but it's not a toy. Before I get into my discussion here, however, I want to briefly talk about another Apple product: iChat AV. I can use iChat AV -- which comes with Mac OS X 10.4 "Tiger" -- and an iSight webcam to do remote presentations, take part in audio conference calls and even do multipoint video meetings without the need for a special "videoconference room." That is great for business. (I can also chat with my 5-year-old niece when she is at her grandparents' house. That is great for me.)

On the enterprise side of things: Since iChat AV can integrate with directory services --which is a must for enterprise applications -- Apple would have an even more compelling business proposition on its hands if it built support for Tandberg and other h.323/324 standard videoconference systems into the iChat AV application.

In using iChat AV, I have found that the ultimate enhancement tool is called iglasses. This software allows you to control the iSight camera and really fine-tune the image. Most importantly for corporate use: It enables users to invert the iSight image, expanding the possible ways in which the webcam can be mounted. There are also several applications that enable you to inject screens, drawings and other images into your video stream for presentations. The best application I have found so far for this is called ShowMacster.

Over a year ago, I said this product would revolutionize the way we communicate, and as more and more of my colleagues get updated Macs with iChatAV, I am even more convinced that this is the case.

Now, on to xSan, which has been updated to Version 1.1.

The 1.1 release of XSAN adds support for Tiger, and if used in conjunction with Tiger it can support up to 2 petabytes of storage (yes, 2 petabytes). Even EMC's latest offering only supports 1 petabyte, and while the xSAN and Xserve-RAID products are not Tier 1 storage, they make a very compelling case for use as Tier 3 storage instead of tape.

Apple has also thought of the enterprise user in this release; it provides a step-by-step manual for upgrading servers from 10.3.x to 10.4.x and moving to xSAN 1.1 without ever having to take the system off-line. Nice touch.

There are refinements in the Administrative Application too -- more information is provided about the volume and data refreshes are faster. Because a server and storage glossary is also included, end users can become familiar with myriad terms related to Fibre Channel technology and will be able to converse accurately with sales and support as needed.

The xSAN system has already been deployed at many broadcast facilities that rely on always-available data in huge volumes, including a Bunim-Murray Productions, producer of reality TV programs, and a 24-hour news network, TVN Poland. XSAN is also making headway into high-performance computing clusters and enterprise data centers.

To recap, xSAN 1.1 offers the following:

Integration with directory services, which allows sysadmins to plug this system into an existing Apple Open Directory or Microsoft Active Directory infrastructure without additional software. It also allows for support of ACLs and quotas.

A price (at $999 per node) that is competitive with tape backup and unheard of for Fibre Channel RAID, let alone storage virtualilzed RAID.

Volume management tools that are built in, unlike the offerings of vendors that provide tools as an add-on extra.

Support for 64-bit clusters.

In summary, xSAN 1.1 offers an incremental performance gain on a fantastic product. I have said before that this is Apple's most important enterprise offering of 2005. This release just supports that earlier claim.

Did I miss something? Send your questions, comments and curses to y.kossovsky@ieee.org.