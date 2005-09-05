Music Labels Singing New Tune for ...

Joe DeTullio, CEO of Royalty Services LP ... business process management. Rivals Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group have gotten together with venture capitalist Lightspeed Venture Partners and BPM vendor Exigen Group to form Royalty Services LP, which will create a shared application that can calculate royalty payments to musicians and copyright holders. Joe DeTullio, CEO of the New York-based joint venture, is a former Universal Music CIO. The approach being taken by Royalty Services is "a different model than what I've been doing in IT for the past 20 years," DeTullio says. The new model has Universal and Warner sharing the development costs and risks for what they're calling a shared royalty platform, or SRP. The project, which began in July 2004, is due to produce alpha code in November and a final release late next year or in early 2007. Before it's complete, the initiative will consume tens of millions of dollars, DeTullio says. However, he claims that once it's in production, the application will "provide more than $100 million in value to Universal and Warner." The anticipated value comes from eliminating the enormous complexity involved in calculating royalties on thousands of contracts signed over many decades with countless artists and copyright holders. In addition, the SRP will be able to calculate the royalty differences based on how revenues are generated - for example, digital downloads vs. product sales.

Mark Christiansen, vice president of marketing at Exigen So far, more than 5 million business rules have been created in the SRP, says Mark Christiansen, vice president of marketing at San Francisco-based Exigen. According to DeTullio, the new application will replace existing royalty systems that are mainframe-based and run Cobol code "that's been updated, enhanced, morphed and transformed for over 20 years," he says. Exigen's Java-based BPM software runs on either Unix or Linux. He says Royalty Services will also seek to work with other music labels or entertainment-based royalty-processing businesses, such as book publishers, once the SRP is in production. Christiansen argues that royalty payments are "just another back-office thing" and don't help entertainment companies differentiate themselves. So, his argument goes, users might all just as well be singing from the same back-office hymnal.

IT patching process is full of holes

... a vendor survey reveals. Help desk software vendor SupportSoft Inc. used Quality Resource Associates in Foster City, Calif., to poll 112 desktop systems managers, 168 IT help desk managers and 369 users in companies with 5,000 or more employees to determine how their patch management processes were working. Not too well, concludes Bruce Mowery, vice president of marketing at Redwood City, Calif.-based SupportSoft. For example, 55% of all the IT managers surveyed said they didn't know whether the patches that they've deployed actually worked. "They're in the dark until something bad happens," says Mowery.

Itronix's VR-1 Butter-fingered end users can get

... their hands on a sturdy laptop. Itronix Corp., a Spokane, Wash.-based maker of ruggedized computers for the military and other rough-and-tumble users, this week is releasing its semirugged VR-1 laptop, which is designed for technicians who work in the field. Matthew Gerber, senior vice president for product line management at Itronix, says the unit comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and Global Positioning System capabilities. It also includes smart-card access and a removable hard drive. In addition, the VR-1 meets military specifications for temperature, vibration and humidity. The Windows XP-based laptop starts at $3,329.

Corporate IT is slow to deploy

... applications that use the Real Simple Syndication (RSS) protocol. That's because it lacks security, claims Andrew Nash, chief technology officer at Reactivity Inc. in Belmont, Calif. According to Nash, IT managers see RSS as an ideal way to communicate sensitive information to customers, supply chain partners and others, but they worry because the protocol is open to tampering. So his company has added secure RSS communications to Version 4.2 of the software that comes with its Reactivity XML Gateway 4.2 appliance. The enhancement authenticates requester information, encrypts RSS feeds and provides an audit trail of transactions.